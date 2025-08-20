Urgent statement from Katy Perry's team after the electric shock she suffered

American singer Katy Perry has experienced another scare on stage during her world tour The Lifetimes Tour. The incident took place at one of the most recent concerts, when Katy Perry was preparing for one of the most spectacular moments of the show. The footage showed how she received an electric shock just before being lifted above the audience.

The surprising scene happened at the moment when Katy Perry was about to climb onto the retro-futuristic structure that transforms her into a giant robot. When she connected to the system, Katy Perry seemed to receive a sudden jolt and her reaction was visible. The surprise was reflected on her face; however, the singer recovered immediately and managed to continue the performance without stopping the music.

This wasn't the first time the stage design has played a trick on the Californian. Last July, in San Francisco, another setback caused tension among her fans. During the performance of Roar, the butterfly-shaped platform she was flying on above the audience gave way slightly and that night there was also a scare.

Katy Perry's fans worry about the artist's condition

The video of the new episode has spread like wildfire on social media. Thousands of users on TikTok and X (Twitter) have already shared and commented on it.

| @katyperry

Many fans have reacted with humor. Others have highlighted Perry's professionalism, as she didn't interrupt the live show despite the setback.

However, not all comments have been positive. Some critical voices have claimed that "her tour is a disaster" or that "now concerts are everything but singing."

Katy Perry confirms she's in good condition

In response to the avalanche of reactions, the artist's team has issued an urgent statement that many international media outlets have echoed. In it, they confirmed that the tour's concerts will go on as scheduled without any changes.

| @katyperry

Katy Perry has also used her social media in the past few hours, where she sent a very important message: "We only have one life, keep it simple: if you miss someone, call them..." With this message, she made it clear that life is only one and that she's going to keep enjoying it.

The big question for her European fans remains. Will Katy Perry make it to her scheduled concerts in Spain on November 9 and 11 without further incidents? Everything suggests so, after her team's reassuring message. Even so, the incidents have reminded everyone that the visual and technological display of The Lifetimes Tour is not without risks.