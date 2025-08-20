Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Close-up of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo with two golden rings between them
Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo are finalizing the details of their engagement | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat
The important document Georgina will sign before marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo face their future with an unexpected measure that accompanies the announcement of their engagement

by Alba Fabián

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have recently starred in one of the most anticipated announcements. The influencer has publicly confirmed her engagement to the footballer through an image on social media where she was wearing an impressive ring. However, behind the romance, there is a detail that has attracted even more attention.

Before saying "I do," Georgina will sign a legal document of great importance. It is a prenuptial agreement that she and Cristiano have decided to prepare before formalizing their union. This decision not only addresses financial matters but also the need to make everything clear in advance.

A couple -consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez- posing on a yacht with an urban and mountainous landscape in the background.
The couple finalize a prenuptial agreement | Instagram, @georginagio

According to information published by the Portuguese outlet TV Guia, Georgina has set out a series of financial conditions in the event of a future breakup. Among them is a monthly allowance of $114,000 and ownership of one of Cristiano Ronaldo's most iconic residences in Madrid. This mansion, located in the exclusive La Finca development, is valued at around five million euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina keep everything settled before taking the big step

Cristiano Ronaldo's assets exceed $600 million, so signing this agreement is a logical measure. It not only seeks to protect the assets Ronaldo has accumulated throughout his career, but also to ensure the well-being of Georgina and their children together. Both have considered that this step is necessary to start a new stage with complete peace of mind.

Intertwined hands on white sheets, one of them with a large ring and long decorated nails.
A commitment to transparency and family protection | Instagram, @georginagio

This type of prenuptial agreement is common among celebrities or people with great fortunes. Its main goal is to avoid legal conflicts if the relationship doesn't prosper, and to ensure that each party is clear about their rights and duties. In Cristiano and Georgina's case, the agreement also reflects a mutual desire for transparency.

Love, foresight and commitment: this is how they face their future together

Although there is still no official date for the wedding, it has been speculated that it could take place in the summer of 2026. Georgina and Cristiano, who have been together since 2016, have decided to take things step by step, but with firm and well-considered decisions. The prenuptial agreement, although not without controversy, shows that both are thinking long term.

For now, both Georgina and Cristiano have chosen not to release statements about the agreement. However, the document will mark a turning point in their relationship, by putting everything in writing before getting married. What is clear is that both have chosen a relationship based on trust and a lasting commitment.

