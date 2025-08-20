The important document Georgina will sign before marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have recently starred in one of the most anticipated announcements. The influencer has publicly confirmed her engagement to the footballer through an image on social media where she was wearing an impressive ring. However, behind the romance, there is a detail that has attracted even more attention.

Before saying "I do," Georgina will sign a legal document of great importance. It is a prenuptial agreement that she and Cristiano have decided to prepare before formalizing their union. This decision not only addresses financial matters but also the need to make everything clear in advance.

| Instagram, @georginagio

According to information published by the Portuguese outlet TV Guia, Georgina has set out a series of financial conditions in the event of a future breakup. Among them is a monthly allowance of $114,000 and ownership of one of Cristiano Ronaldo's most iconic residences in Madrid. This mansion, located in the exclusive La Finca development, is valued at around five million euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina keep everything settled before taking the big step

Cristiano Ronaldo's assets exceed $600 million, so signing this agreement is a logical measure. It not only seeks to protect the assets Ronaldo has accumulated throughout his career, but also to ensure the well-being of Georgina and their children together. Both have considered that this step is necessary to start a new stage with complete peace of mind.

| Instagram, @georginagio

This type of prenuptial agreement is common among celebrities or people with great fortunes. Its main goal is to avoid legal conflicts if the relationship doesn't prosper, and to ensure that each party is clear about their rights and duties. In Cristiano and Georgina's case, the agreement also reflects a mutual desire for transparency.

Love, foresight and commitment: this is how they face their future together

Although there is still no official date for the wedding, it has been speculated that it could take place in the summer of 2026. Georgina and Cristiano, who have been together since 2016, have decided to take things step by step, but with firm and well-considered decisions. The prenuptial agreement, although not without controversy, shows that both are thinking long term.

For now, both Georgina and Cristiano have chosen not to release statements about the agreement. However, the document will mark a turning point in their relationship, by putting everything in writing before getting married. What is clear is that both have chosen a relationship based on trust and a lasting commitment.