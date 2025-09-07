The unexpected gesture from Infanta Cristina that has moved her mother, Queen Sofía

Infanta Cristina has surprised everyone with a gesture that few expected and that has deeply moved her mother, Queen Sofía. After years of keeping a distant relationship with Zarzuela Palace, Cristina has decided to personally commit to caring for her aunt, Princess Irene of Greece. This decision not only represents a family reconciliation, but also marks her return to the palace environment from which she had been separated.

For a long time, Cristina's presence at Zarzuela was banned due to the tensions following the scandal that affected her marriage to Urdangarin. However, Princess Irene's delicate health has caused the family to reorganize their priorities. Cristina has been clear in expressing that her commitment is real and that she will do everything possible to accompany her aunt during this stage.

| Europa Press

Queen Sofía, deeply close to her sister Irene, has received this gesture of support from her daughter with emotion. According to sources close to the family, Doña Sofía feels comforted to see how Cristina has regained an active role in family life. For the emeritus queen, her daughter's involvement is a relief, since in recent months she has been overwhelmed both physically and emotionally.

Infanta Cristina's gesture

Cristina is not alone in this task, since she has the collaboration of her sister, Infanta Elena. Together, they have decided to take turns caring for their aunt, ensuring that one of them is always alert to her progress. Elena's help has been essential, since she has also shown on more than one occasion that she is willing to prioritize family needs over her personal commitments.

| en.xcatalunya.cat, Europapress

While Infanta Cristina was seen in the French town of Bidart, Infanta Elena divided her time among several destinations. She spent a few days in Sanxenxo with her father, Juan Carlos I, and later traveled to Palma, where she met her cousin Simoneta Gómez-Acebo. She also stopped in Arcos de la Frontera, in Cádiz, but despite her schedule, she kept coordinating with Cristina so that together they could cover their aunt's care.

The organization between King Felipe VI's sisters has been key to easing the burden on Doña Sofía. Doctors have recommended that Princess Irene have constant company, and for that reason the infantas have set up shifts to ensure her well-being. Pilar Eyre, in Lecturas, confirmed that even during the summer both sisters alternated to prevent their aunt and mother from being left alone.

"When Cristina isn't there, Elena goes, and the other goes on vacation, but one of the two is always in charge," the journalist explained. This plan shows the unity of Sofía's daughters around a common goal: supporting their mother and looking after their aunt. The emeritus queen, although grateful, is going through a difficult period and admits to feeling worried about what might happen in the coming months.