Meghan Markle reveals a secret about her husband that's spreading like wildfire across England

Meghan Markle has surprised everyone with a confession that has put Prince Harry at the center of the conversation. The Duchess of Sussex, always skillful at combining spontaneity with naturalness in her appearances, has revealed a secret that few people knew. Her words, far from going unnoticed, have spread like wildfire in England and have once again put the couple in the headlines.

The revelation took place during the second season of With Love, Meghan, a culinary show in which Harry's wife shares recipes and experiences with her guests. It was in that relaxed context that the former actress confessed which food her husband doesn't like. "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband," she commented with a smile to chef José Andrés.

This secret has sparked special interest because it is directly related to a deeply rooted custom in the British royal family. As former King Charles III's butler, Grant Harrold, recalled, the Windsors usually avoid shellfish due to the risk of food poisoning. Although Meghan hasn't explained the reason for Harry's aversion, the connection with that tradition has led to all kinds of interpretations.

Meghan Markle opens a window into daily life with Prince Harry outside England

The Duchess hasn't wanted to go into the exact reasons, but she has hinted that the family's diet has been shaped by unwritten rules. Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two children, still keeps certain habits that seem inherited from his life at the Palace. These kinds of confidences have caused a mix of sympathy and curiosity among the British audience, who are used to more solemn statements from royalty.

This isn't the first time Meghan has used a public platform to share personal aspects of her marriage. Just a few days ago, on The Circuit, she spoke about how her life had changed after leaving the Royal Family. She stated that she now feels freer to show herself as she really is and that, during her time at Buckingham, that authenticity had been relegated to the background.

Meghan Markle's everyday anecdotes capture media attention

Her words, both in one show and the other, confirm the Duchess's strategy of projecting a close and authentic image. If in the past secrecy was the norm within the institution, now Meghan turns to everyday anecdotes to connect with her audience. The truth is that these small details have a huge media impact, especially in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry's secret about lobster may seem trivial, but it draws special attention considering the distance he keeps from his family. The fact that a gastronomic detail can generate headlines throughout England proves the constant attention the couple attracts. Once again, Meghan Markle has managed to make headlines with a simple confession that has won over viewers.