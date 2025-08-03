The unexpected confession from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's driver: 'It was a...'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again at the center of media attention after a tense episode in New York. This time, it wasn't their spokesperson or an official statement that made headlines, but rather the testimony of the driver who experienced the distressing situation with them.

"It was crazy," the driver confessed about the car chase the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered just a few days ago. What seemed to be a simple transfer turned into a life-or-death experience that has now come to light with new details. What really happened during that ride through the Big Apple?

The driver shares what he experienced during the chase of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

On Tuesday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through an experience that could have had a tragic ending. The couple were harassed by several vehicles in a "near-catastrophic car chase" through the streets of New York.

The events took place after a charity event where Meghan was recognized for her humanitarian work. After leaving the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess were followed for more than two hours by paparazzi on motorcycles and in cars. The situation created moments of great danger, not only for them, but also for other drivers and pedestrians who happened to be on the route.

But the most revealing moment of this story has now arrived thanks to the driver who drove the couple that night. Carlos, as he identified himself to the media, recounted with emotion and detail what he experienced behind the wheel during that chase.

"It was crazy, there were cars and motorcycles everywhere trying to get close to them. I was just trying to drive carefully and follow the instructions they gave me," he confessed. His words provide a direct and human perspective on the tension experienced, beyond the official statements.

Carlos explained that at first he didn't know who he was transporting. According to his account, he picked up the couple at the hotel where they were staying and took them to landmarks such as the United Nations building and the 9/11 Memorial. It was only when the paparazzi began to appear that he understood the magnitude of the trip he was making.

A journey full of humanity and a gesture that surprised the driver

The driver stated that Harry and Meghan were kind, approachable, and human: "They told me they liked New York a lot and that they wanted to get to know the real life of the people. They asked me about my family, my job, my dreams. They were very humble and down-to-earth," he recalled.

This encounter left a mark on him, as he was even invited to have a coffee by the Duke and Duchess at the end of the ride. "You can tell they love each other very much. I hope they find the peace and happiness they're looking for," he added about the attitude they showed.

The episode revives the shadow of Lady Di and media harassment

The experience in New York has once again brought up a painful memory for Prince Harry. It is the death of his mother, Princess Diana, after being chased by the press in Paris.

The comparison is inevitable. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been emphatic in their denunciation of media harassment. In fact, they have even taken legal action for invasions of their privacy and unlawful collection of information.

This new incident reinforces their narrative: their family's safety is under constant threat. The night in question was not only dangerous, but also emotionally charged for Harry, who sees a pattern repeating that has marked his life since adolescence.

This confession from Harry and Meghan Markle's driver reveals a chaotic scene lived on the streets of New York. His sincere testimony brings humanity to a story that has once again highlighted the dangers of media harassment. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan keep fighting to find a safe place where they can build their future far from the constant noise.