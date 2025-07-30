Norway holds its breath with Marius Borg's urgent message, son of Mette-Marit

The son of Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg, has caused a real stir in Norway after the latest urgent message about his delicate legal situation. Although he has stayed away from public life for months, today his name has once again made headlines across the country with unexpected force. The reason is a decision that could change everything.

The information, revealed by the NTB agency, has put the Norwegian Royal House in the media spotlight. Marius, who has always tried to keep away from royal protocols, is facing a decisive moment. The entire country is holding its breath in the face of an inevitable question: what will happen to Mette-Marit's son?

Marius Borg's urgent message sparks a new wave of tension in Norway

Since the beginning of this year, Marius Borg's legal situation has been the subject of attention and debate. The 27-year-old was charged with several serious crimes, which led to an extensive and thorough investigation. Although his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has remained silent, the scandal has dealt a heavy blow to the monarchy's image.

Among the most serious charges against him are death threats to a young man in his twenties, as well as a complaint of alleged intimate assault. As the investigation progressed, the prosecution identified ten women as victims in the case. This has raised the seriousness of the matter to unprecedented levels for someone so closely linked to royalty.

This morning, the official NTB agency released an urgent message related to Marius Borg's case. It states that the State Prosecutor could make a judicial decision "in mid-August". This is not just a simple update, but a warning that could foreshadow a definitive turn.

The news has shocked the country. The focus now is on whether the Public Prosecutor's Office will close the case or file formal charges. In either scenario, a major impact is expected, both for Marius and for the institutional image of the Norwegian Royal Family.

Scandinavian media have begun to speculate about the immediate consequences. Could Marius go to trial? Could he be convicted? How would that affect Mette-Marit's reputation? For now, the answers are uncertain, but the clock is ticking and the pressure is mounting.

The most serious accusations focus on a possible assault recorded by himself

One of the most disturbing aspects of the case has to do with a complaint of alleged intimate assault. According to sources close to the investigation, Marius has admitted that he doesn't clearly remember what happened that night. However, the most chilling detail is that, apparently, there is a video recorded by himself.

That material is now in the hands of the police. According to leaks, the footage shows the woman in a state of confusion, unable to explain what was happening. This recording could become the key evidence for the prosecution to move forward with formal charges.

The existence of the video has heightened media tension. If its authenticity and content are confirmed, the case could take on an even more serious dimension. Several legal experts already point out that the file could constitute direct evidence of a crime, making any attempt at a defense based on consent or lack of evidence more difficult.

Despite the scandal, Marius Borg leads a life of luxury with his new partner

While the justice system moves forward, Marius Borg's personal life doesn't seem to be greatly affected. Just a few weeks ago, he was photographed in Monaco, enjoying the summer aboard a yacht valued at over €20 million (over $21.7 million). He was accompanied by his new partner, a young woman previously unknown to the tabloid press.

The images have caused outrage among much of Norwegian public opinion. While some of the women accusing him continue to cooperate with the police, he is seen relaxed, surrounded by luxury and not making any statements. His attitude, described by some as "frivolous," has sparked an intense debate about privilege and impunity.

In this context, the silence of the Royal House is even more deafening. Mette-Marit, who is deeply committed to social and gender issues, is facing one of the most delicate situations of her public life. The perception that Marius is "above the system" could irreversibly damage her prestige.

Marius Borg's legal future is approaching a decisive moment, while Norway watches with anticipation. The urgent message issued by the prosecution has reactivated alarms about a case that directly affects Mette-Marit. In the coming days, a key decision could mark a turning point for the princess's son and the balance of the Norwegian Royal Family.