Toni Soler plays into bartorosellism after Nico Williams's turn with Barça

The contract renewal of Nico Williams with Athletic Club has set off all the alarms in Barça's circle. For weeks, it was taken for granted that the young winger would land at Can Barça to form a dream duo with his friend Lamine Yamal.

But, unexpectedly, the player has renewed his contract until 2035 with the Bilbao team, leaving the Catalan club and its fans in an uncomfortable position. In this situation, two influential voices in the Catalan media landscape have decided to speak clearly: Toni Soler and Marçal Lorente.

Toni Soler takes aim at everyone

Toni Soler, a well-known communicator, humorist, and producer, hasn't hesitated to harshly criticize everyone involved in the Nico case outcome. Through his X account (formerly Twitter), he wrote a message that went viral within hours:

"Terrible reputational damage for Barça, which appears as an unreliable club. Pathetic sentimentality from Athletic ("the heart"), Nico (playing both sides), and the fans, who go from threats to adoration. Soccer! What a farce!

PS: I was already fine with him not coming."

| @toni.soler.g

A direct, unembellished message that puts the spotlight on several actors. First, he points to Barça for their inability to close deals, especially at a time when institutional credibility is in question. Then, he criticizes Athletic for their emotional discourse, when all they've really done is pay the player more.

Marçal Lorente follows the same path

Sports journalist Marçal Lorente, a regular Barça defender in media such as Sport or RAC1, has supported Toni Soler's message with a very similar statement. Although he hasn't written anything official on his channels, sources close to the program where he collaborates claim that he has described the operation as "a gratuitous humiliation for Barça" and has questioned Nico's agent's role:

"All of this has been poorly managed. Nico and his circle knew perfectly well that Barça couldn't make the signing before July, yet they acted as if they were waiting for a call. If they never intended to come, they should've said so clearly."

| ACN

Lorente has also questioned the sporting value of the decision: "Does anyone really believe he'll win more titles in Bilbao than in Barcelona? This isn't a sporting move, it's an economic one. Period."

To the storm of reactions, Dani Olmo has joined, unexpectedly. The Leipzig player posted a photo on Instagram with Barça's crest on his chest and the message: "I did trust." A gesture interpreted as a direct response to Nico Williams, since both experienced similar contract situations.

An open wound in the culé circle

Nico Williams's case has opened a rift in the Barcelona circle. Many sympathetic journalists, such as Gerard Romero or Jota Jordi, had considered the signing closed. Now, after the player's renewal, they feel betrayed by the leaks and have been mocked on social media.

The general feeling is one of disappointment, helplessness, and exhaustion. Meanwhile, in Bilbao, they celebrate their star's continuity. But in Barcelona, Nico Williams's name has been marked by a story of broken promises, ambiguous silences... and a renewal that has stung much more than desired.