Toni Cruanyes asked if he's a separatism supporter: his surreal answer

Toni Cruanyes took over as anchor of Telenotícies Vespre in 2014. Since then, he has built an image as an impeccable and cordial professional (he holds degrees in journalism and political science, with a long international career). A few days ago, he was at the center of a surprising moment on the program "APM?" that has reignited the debate over whether, behind his discreet stance, there is a specific political affiliation. However, the journalist hasn't wanted to label himself... yet.

what happened on APM?

During the segment "La televisió és cultura," host Joel Díaz asked a direct question: "For you, as a Catalan, can't you say you're a separatist?" Toni, with his usual calm, simply said: "No, no, no. It's nobody's business and I also can't talk about political ideas in the first person."

When Díaz insisted with "We all know you are," Cruanyes replied firmly, leaving many doubts about his political ideas: "That's what you say."

cruanyes tired of the controversy

This isn't the first time the anchor has dodged the political label. He has already confessed that, over the years, people have accused him of being "indepes, nyordo, propalestí or proisraelià." Cruanyes, far from getting upset, has resigned himself: "Tinc el cul bastant pelat d'aquestes polèmiques," making it clear that he's tired of so many labels, some of them even contradictory.

the journalist hides his ideas.

Toni Cruanyes has avoided defining his position. He hasn't admitted or denied being a separatist. He has reaffirmed his commitment to neutrality: "No faig manifestacions que comprometin la meva feina." Although Joel Díaz insisted, he chose prudence and sobriety.

| TV3, XCatalunya

In such a charged media environment, his stance prompts reflection: is it the result of a personal conviction? Literal compliance with CCMA's style guide? Only he knows. What is clear is that his credibility remains intact and his response, notably "surreal"—as some describe it—suggests that for Toni, "political ideas are a private matter."

With the focus on the independence process, the audience pays close attention to every comment from the news media. Nevertheless, Toni Cruanyes already has a very long career ahead of him on the TV3 screen.