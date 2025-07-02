Candela Antón, Berta in 'Merlí', her current profession and a message that changes everything

In just a few weeks, Candela Antón's life has attracted renewed attention. Far from the role that launched her to fame ten years ago as Berta in Merlí, the actress is now walking very different paths. Every step in this new journey has been supported by interviews, social media, and podcasts, which allows us to tell an intimate, well-documented, and truly inspiring story.

from Berta Prats to academic influencer: her personal evolution

The Catalan actress, who played Berta Prats in the series Merlí (2015‑2018), confessed that she felt "deeply affected" after the impact of popularity. As she herself has stated, "fame is terribly perverse" and her experience as a young actress taught her that the series was "a time of light and shadow." Consciously, she distanced herself from the television stereotype and decided to seek a purpose that connected with her original calling: anthropology.

a rural environment to grow: her new life in Sweden

For about a year, Candela has been living in a small coastal village in western Sweden with her partner —who has Swedish roots— and her two-year-old daughter. They were looking for peace, nature, and space to raise their child in an environment different from the urban and expensive one in Barcelona. There, with views of forests and fields, she has found the ideal refuge to rekindle her love for the social sciences.

| 3Cat, Getty Images Pro, XCatalunya, sevendeman

anthropology, outreach, and podcast: her current work

Antón has returned to her passion for academia: she is studying anthropology while collaborating with National Geographic and Fundación Palarq on the podcast Desenterrando el pasado, which already exceeds one million plays and features interviews with figures such as Samantha Hudson, Flavita Banana, and Ferran Adrià.

On social media like TikTok and Instagram (@candeliousfang) she shares content about evolution, culture, and human behavior, adding hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram. One of her recent videos poses the question: "Can culture shape your brain and your genes?", explaining how neuroplasticity and epigenetics condition our biology.

personal statements: rebirth, learning, and rediscovery

Candela explains that she never sought to be an actress; it was a "hobby that got out of hand" that, thanks to someone who believed in her, allowed her to try her luck. However, the experience dried her out emotionally: "we weren't wonderful, it's a job like any other," she stated. It was then that she felt a vital need: "Maybe it's as simple as that: I wasn't finding a place that made me happy."

a message that changes everything: making human knowledge visible

Candela has a clear mission: to normalize scientific outreach, democratize access to knowledge, and break with academic elitism. As an anthropologist, she considers it essential for science to "give back to society." Her approach uses open questions like "Is there another way to do things?" to encourage critical thinking and reflection