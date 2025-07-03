Pilarin Bayés stirs up controversy with the Creu de Sant Jordi: Generalitat's 'sanction'

The beloved Pilarín Bayés returns to the spotlight after confessing on "Els teloners del Versió RAC1" that she has lost her prized Creu de Sant Jordi three times. Far from being a harmless oversight, she recounts that on the last occasion she had to pay to replace the distinction, which sparked a genuine debate about Generalitat's protocols. Was it an unnoticed sanction or just a bureaucratic procedure? Here, we tell you all the details.

The illustrator confesses the chaos with the Creu de Sant Jordi

In an emotional and intimate interview broadcast on June 27, 2025, Bayés candidly revealed that she always wears the Creu on her lapel for special occasions. However, in a conspiratorial tone, she admitted: "M’han donat tres vegades la Creu de Sant Jordi perquè l’he perduda." She also added that the last time she requested a replacement, it wasn't as simple as before: "Em van dir que havia de pagar. Això depèn… del govern de torn."

What's behind the replacement protocol?

The Creu de Sant Jordi — one of Generalitat's highest honors — is awarded for contributions to Catalan culture. Replacing it shouldn't involve a cost for the recipient, although it does entail some administrative complexity, especially if the procedure is carried out long after it was awarded.

According to Bayés, the procedure has changed: she paid for a new badge "two or three years" ago (dos o tres años) when they realized it was in the registry, but the jewelry store required payment. The artist was quick to clarify that she doesn't blame any politician directly — "Pere Aragonès segur que me la donaria, però els de la joieria no" — keeping the focus on the process, not on a political maneuver.

Bayés's Barcelona: much more than the Creu de Sant Jordi

Pilarin Bayés is active on social media with more than 150,000 followers, although she admits with laughter that she doesn't master technology. She describes herself as "barallada amb les màquines," but defends craftsmanship against artificial intelligence: "El secret dels artesans i dels creatius és ser únics, una mica imperfectes…"

Her energy knows no bounds: she draws until late at night, alternating with walks, masses, and projects like a mural in Teià and biographies of outstanding women. One of them, an astronomer who worked with NASA, and another, a missionary murdered in Haiti.

Reactions on social media

The case has caused comments on social media: the official "Versió RAC1" profile on X echoed her statements this very June 30, which shows the topic has resonated with followers. In addition, the morning show recalls that Bayés is already part of the select club of "the 100 most influential women in Catalonia" according to Forbes, thus increasing her media presence.

Generalitat hasn't made any public statements, but new sources confirm that there are different protocols depending on the type of loss (due to deterioration or not existing in the archive). It remains to be seen whether the process will be clarified and, incidentally, whether the controversy will be solved: is payment required or not?

A cultural reference

Pilarín Bayés, 80 years old, remains a cultural reference. Her spontaneity, combined with a lifelong commitment to art and historical memory, has made her a Catalan icon. Her experience with the Creu de Sant Jordi, though anecdotal, prompts reflections on the symbolic value of honors and the bureaucratic procedures that accompany them.