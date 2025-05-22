The communication expert who portrays Melody: 'It translates...'

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 has sparked intense controversy, especially after the analysis by non-verbal communication expert Javier Torregrosa, who interpreted her reaction upon learning the results as an expression of "disgust." This analysis has fueled the debate about the artist's performance and her role in the European contest.

Melody's reaction under scrutiny

During the final gala in Basel, Melody delivered an impeccable performance with her song "Esa Diva," standing out for her stage presence and vocal quality. However, upon receiving only 10 points from the televote, her facial expression caught the attention of experts and viewers.

Javier Torregrosa pointed out that the singer showed an expression of "disgust," evidenced by the raising of the upper lip and the area known as the "palium." Subsequently, she flashed a smile that Torregrosa described as "fake or social," indicating an attempt to conceal her disappointment.

Reactions to her non-verbal expression

After the contest, Melody broke her silence and denied being in hiding, explaining that she took a few days to rest with her son. She announced a press conference to share her impressions of the festival and requested respect from the media during her personal time.

Melody's performance has caused various reactions in the artistic field. Artists like Denna and Nil Moliner expressed their support, highlighting that her performance deserved a better ranking. Chanel, a former representative of Spain in Eurovision, also criticized the score received by Melody.

In the political sphere, Israel's participation in the festival has been controversial, with RTVE requesting an audit from the EBU, considering that the popular vote could be influenced by the conflict in Gaza.

Criticism from Spaniards toward Eurovision

Melody's situation in Eurovision 2025 reflects the complexities of the contest, where artistic, political, and emotional factors intertwine. Her reaction, analyzed by experts, and the various opinions from the public and colleagues in the field, demonstrate the intensity with which the festival is experienced both on and off the stage.