This is how Lamine Yamal dodged the controversial Claudia Bavel

The sudden fame of young footballer Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has put him in the media spotlight not only for his plays but also for his personal life. After his vacation with Fati Vázquez, another influencer, the name Claudia Bavel has now appeared, known in the social media environment and adult content. What is surprising is the version Yamal has given about this alleged episode: a clear denial and a claim of a media strategy. However, how did this new controversy arise?

Attempted date with Lamine Yamal

On June 19, the show TardeAR broke the news after claiming that Claudia Bavel had allegedly organized a supposed attempt at a date with Lamine, spiced up with the presence of a photographer to later capture the moment and profit from the images.

According to the show, that strategy was based on "setting a media trap," something Yamal firmly stated did not happen.

Yamal's version on "TardeAR"

In a call broadcast by the show, Lamine was categorical: "We haven't met because I told her no." He even provided audio recordings where he states that the influencer's plan never took place and that he didn't even know her personally.

The anecdote that adds color: "My mother doesn't let any woman into my house." The footballer concluded emphatically: "It's completely false, I've never seen her."

A very different version

In contrast, Claudia Bavel offered another version on the same show. According to her account, it was Lamine who contacted her in September 2024, through a mutual friend, proposing to meet at parties. She insists that she never agreed to meet him because of his underage status, and that she even has audio recordings that would support her statements:

"I have a ton of audio recordings of him telling me that he authorizes me to be with him even though he's underage." She also claimed to have received a final message from Yamal, with a tone she interpreted as threatening: "He wrote to me recently threatening me not to say anything."

Large age difference

Lamine Yamal is attracting enormous media attention, first for his football performance and then for his personal life. The report on Fati Vázquez put the spotlight on him, due to the age difference (13 years), and now another spotlight is added with Bavel, whose career includes connections with figures like Iker Casillas and Joaquín Sánchez.

This new episode adds layers of complexity: messages, audio recordings, conflicting versions, and legal components regarding the protection of minors.