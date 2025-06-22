Laia Alexandri wins over culers with these images

The Barça soccer world is in turmoil after the shocking return of Laia Aleixandri to the first team at FC Barcelona. At 24 years old, the Catalan defender arrives on a free transfer from Manchester City to strengthen a backline that was looking for a leader after Ingrid Engen's departure. This return, at the height of her personal and professional growth, promises to be a major talking point.

from the English league to FC Barcelona

Laia leaves Manchester City after three successful seasons in the Women's Super League, with more than 50 matches and clear international growth. The signing was officially announced on June 16, shortly after her birthday, and she is now established as one of the most reliable center-backs in the women's game.

The event took place at Camp Nou, with Joan Laporta, Marc Vivés, and Xavi Puig in attendance, who welcomed her with the silver badge as Barça member number 25, coinciding with her 25th birthday. This symbolic gesture reinforces the idea of a return that is as emotional as it is strategic.

a signing that is a return

Laia is not a newcomer to the Barça environment. She trained at La Masia from the age of 11, debuted with the reserve team at 14, although she did not manage to establish herself in the first team elpais.com. In 2017, she moved to Atlético de Madrid, where she won two league titles and became an unbeatable defensive prospect. Her rise to the elite continued in England, where she refined her tactical and physical game.

Her profile became so prominent that UEFA included her in their list of "10 most promising young players" in 2020 elpais.com. In addition, her record includes U-17, U-19, and U-20 titles with Spain, and experience with the senior team since 2019.

heart and blaugrana spirit

Barça officials emphasize that her return aims to recover that key defensive solidity after a period of transition. Meanwhile, Laia showed her ambition: "I'm coming with great excitement, I know what this team is aiming for. I came to win everything."

The impact on social media was frenetic. On Instagram, Laia shared an emotional farewell to City: "I say goodbye having given everything for this club and for this jersey." Meanwhile, on the official blaugrana account, they highlighted her contract until 2029, which underscores the long-term vision for the project.

best personal and professional moment

This chapter comes at a key moment. Just one day after getting married, Laia signed her return home before joining the national team to prepare for the upcoming European Championship.

The player has 40 caps with Spain and a brilliant youth career: U-17 European champion, outstanding U-19 and U-20 European Championships, as well as experience at the elite level from a young age.

| F.C. Barcelona

what will she bring to Barça?

Defensive solidity, as she is a center-back with physical presence, anticipation, and experience. Vision and ball distribution: she has skills developed in England that will help with building from the back.

Leadership and maturity. She brings composure in key matches, as she already showed in the Spanish Super Cup with Atlético.