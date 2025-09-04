They finally reveal what Felipe and Letizia keep in the basement of the Zarzuela Palace

Expectations have grown after it was finally revealed what Felipe and Letizia keep in the basement of Zarzuela Palace. For a long time, these underground spaces have been a mystery to the public. Now, it has been confirmed what these little-known and normally inaccessible areas of the official residence of the royals contain.

Recent images released by Patrimonio Nacional have made it possible to learn in greater detail about the contents of the basements of Zarzuela Palace. These spaces, far from the great luxuries visible on the upper floors, were mainly intended for service areas, such as kitchens, workshops, and storage rooms. Despite their functional importance, these basements keep an unaltered appearance, reflecting the history they have accumulated over time.

| El Pardo

The basements extend through a network of corridors and galleries that add up to about 0.62 mi. (1 km) in length. They are divided into two main areas, one located on the west side, with a considerable depth that reaches the gardens surrounding the residence. In this area, the solid vaults and thick walls built of stone and brick show the quality of the original architecture, designed to last and withstand the passage of time.

The other side of the palace: basements that keep history and functionality

In the area facing the main street, the basements are larger and have higher ceilings. This is a little-visited part, but it preserves the essence of a royal residence with great tradition and symbolism. The original structure was designed to ensure the building's functionality and safety, without relying on flammable materials such as wood.

Zarzuela Palace is more than a residence; it is a historic space that has witnessed significant events for the Spanish monarchy. In its basements were the areas dedicated to services and logistics, separated from the main areas to keep the palace's privacy. These spaces preserve the memory of a history that is now becoming more accessible to public knowledge.

The basements of Zarzuela: a hidden treasure in the residence of King Felipe and Queen Letizia

It should be remembered that, although Zarzuela Palace is the official residence of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, it is not usually open to the public. For this reason, accessing its basements is a privilege reserved for a few and a novelty that generates great interest. The recent release of this material allows people to discover a less visible side of life in the monarchy.

Finally, these basements, with their intact atmosphere and solid original structures, are a living testimony to the passage of time and the history surrounding the Royal Household. The revelation of what Felipe and Letizia keep beneath Zarzuela Palace opens a new window into the knowledge of the residence and its hidden spaces.