They admit the rumors about Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales) are true: 'She is a…'

Before becoming Princess of Wales and one of the most photographed faces in England, Kate Middleton lived a much quieter life. In 2007, still far from royal protocol, she worked at a British youth fashion firm.

What few people know is that, during that time, she also dared to take her first steps in jewelry design. It was a discreet foray that arose thanks to an unexpected collaboration with British designer Claudia Bradby.

The story begins with Claudia Bradby, a British designer who at that time worked from her home in Winchester. Her brand, focused on modern and affordable pearls, was just starting to gain ground.

Aware of Kate's interest in art and design, Bradby decided to send her a letter proposing a collaboration. What seemed like a risky bet ended in an unexpected response: Middleton accepted.

The designer clearly remembers that moment. It was a special stage in her career. This way, in an interview with People, she shared in detail what it was like to deal with Kate in those years, when she still didn't carry the weight of the crown on her shoulders.

"Looking back, it must have been a crazy situation for her to be in a relationship with the future heir to the throne. At that time, it seemed normal, and certainly there was no sign of the pressure she must have been suffering," she explained.

Bradby was surprised. "She is, without a doubt, a very beautiful and striking woman. Do you know how some people can take up a lot of space and others go unnoticed? I remember thinking she had a charming and calm character," she added.

The most unknown past of Kate Middleton

From that meeting, a special piece was born: the Mother and Child Pendant Necklace. The necklace, designed to symbolize the bond between mothers and daughters, included three elements: a silver nugget, a rose quartz, and a pink pearl.

The design was inspired by a piece of jewelry that Kate had previously seen, which served as a starting point to develop a piece with great personal meaning. It was launched through Jigsaw, the British firm where she worked at that time.

The result was a success. The piece became one of the best-selling products in Bradby's collection. To this day, the necklace is still available in her online store, although with some variations: now it has two pendants instead of three and costs around $182.

This episode, although little known, reveals a different side of Kate Middleton. A creative, discreet, and proactive young woman, who before taking on her institutional role, was already showing interest in design and artistic collaboration.