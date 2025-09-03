Maximum happiness at Kensington Palace after Prince George's decision

Joy has settled in Kensington Palace after an important and desired decision made by Prince George. The heir, increasingly mature despite being twelve years old, has taken a step that could mark a turning point in his role within the British monarchy. Although his parents have chosen for years to protect him from the media spotlight, the situation has now changed.

The news has been received with great enthusiasm by the Princes of Wales, who believe that the time has come to give their eldest son greater visibility. According to sources close to the palace, Prince George has expressed his willingness to become more actively involved in the royal agenda during the new season. This decision, carefully agreed upon with his parents, has been valued as a sign of maturity and commitment by the young heir.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The return to the official agenda has coincided with a delicate moment for the Princes of Wales, who have been harshly criticized for keeping George in too low a profile. Part of the British press have accused Prince William and Kate Middleton of overprotecting the future king, preventing him from beginning to take on responsibilities in line with his role. With this new stage, the family seems willing to listen and adapt to the demands required by the public.

Prince George takes his first public steps with maturity and purpose

George's decision has also been interpreted as a gesture of support for his mother, Kate Middleton, who continues to recover after cancer treatment. While she focuses on her health and gradually resumes her agenda, her eldest son has shown interest in representing the family at selected events. Palace officials assure that this is not overexposure, but rather a gradual, controlled introduction appropriate to his age and education.

| Europa Press

Last May, the young prince already gave an indication of this change by appearing at an official event alongside his parents and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. His behavior was applauded by those present and reported by media such as People and The Mirror, which highlighted his responsible and natural attitude. Royal analysts have agreed that George has shown he is ready to take on a more prominent role, without losing his essence as a child and student.

From Kensington Palace, Prince George prepares for greater prominence

Prince George's education has been carefully planned by his parents, combining modern values with monarchical tradition. From his residence at Forest Lodge, within Windsor Great Park, he leads a daily life that includes classes at Lambrook School, games with his siblings Charlotte and Louis, and sports moments. This normality has been key for him to develop a balanced personality.

However, now that he is preparing for his last school year before moving on to a higher academic stage, the future king has chosen to begin taking on more public presence. The royal family has celebrated this decision with satisfaction, convinced that George can become a symbol of stability and renewal. From Kensington Palace, it is expected that this new stage will further strengthen the bond between the prince and the British people.