The real reason why Infanta Elena broke up with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo

Years after their much-talked-about breakup, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo revealed the real reason why he decided to put an end to his relationship with Infanta Elena. This information has undoubtedly left more than one person speechless.

It was in 1989 when a great stir was caused around King Juan Carlos's eldest daughter after her relationship with the son of the Duchess of Alba was confirmed. This romance was kept completely secret by both of them and lasted just three months.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

For years, both Infanta Elena and Cayetano Martínez de Irujo kept silent, thus creating a great mystery around themselves. However, in January 2023, the Duke of Arjona decided to take a step forward to reveal the real reason for their breakup.

The aristocrat opened his heart on Risto Mejide's show, Viajando con Chester, a television appearance in which he addressed aspects of his life that had remained hidden until then.

| Mediaset

During his interview, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo spoke openly about his most difficult moments, his addictions, and above all, his romantic history. In addition, he also wanted to reveal the reasons why he decided to end his relationship with Infanta Elena.

Although this wasn't the first time he referred to his romance with the eldest daughter of the emeritus, he had never given so many details about this story. So much so that his account helped viewers better understand the reasons that led him to distance himself from that relationship.

Cayetano Martínez de Irujo reveals the real reason why he broke up with Infanta Elena: "This isn't for me"

During their conversation, Risto Mejide didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask Cayetano Martínez de Irujo a clear and direct question: "Do you think you've ever been able to fall in love?"

"No. Until I solved the problem I had, it was impossible to fall in love," the aristocrat replied. With these words, he made it clear that his internal battles decisively shaped the way he related to others.

| Mediaset

At this point, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo explained that this personal conflict led him to be admitted to a rehabilitation center. In addition, after mentioning some of his romantic relationships, he wanted to focus on one in particular: his story with Infanta Elena.

Despite the discretion he has always shown regarding this subject, he had no problem revealing that he was the one who decided to end the relationship. Meanwhile, he also wanted to explain the reasons that led him to make this decision:

"It was a circumstance, she didn't like very much that I said it in the book... Nobody knew, it was all very hidden and secret. Infanta is a truly wonderful person, I had her close in the equestrian environment. But in three months I realized I wasn't ready to leave such a strong educational cell like mine to enter an even bigger one."

As Cayetano Martínez de Irujo himself confirmed, "I didn't see myself there." However, everyone around him insisted that he continue with the relationship, except for two people: his "nana" and his sister Eugenia Martínez de Irujo.

"My nana was the only one who understood me and told me: 'Son, you weren't born to be second best.'[...]The only one who kept very impartial was my sister Eugenia, but everyone else pushed me in that direction.[...]But I had the strength to say 'this isn't for me'... It wasn't what I was looking for, within my internal confusion there were things I was clear about."