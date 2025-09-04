They finally reveal the cause of Giorgio Armani's death, the famous Italian designer

Italian designer Giorgio Armani passed away this Thursday at the age of 91. He did so "surrounded by his loved ones," according to an official statement released by the company. The news has caused a deep impact in the fashion world and among his most loyal followers.

Armani Group has confirmed his passing through a note in which they referred to him as "Il Signor Armani." This is the name by which he has always been called in the company he founded many years ago.

"We feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication," the group stated. In the same message, employees and family members have promised to continue his legacy with respect, responsibility, and love.

The cause of Giorgio Armani's death has already been revealed

During the past few months, Armani has experienced various health problems. These issues have forced him to miss his shows in Milan and Paris for the first time. Despite his physical absence, he has continued to direct them remotely.

Thus, the cause of his death has finally been revealed: Giorgio Armani has been facing health problems for a prolonged period. Although no specific details have been offered, his condition has worsened over the months. Those closest to him have preferred to keep privacy throughout this process.

The luxury brand was preparing to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its founding. The celebrations were scheduled to take place during Milan Fashion Week. The company has stated that these tributes will still be held, now as a tribute to its creator.

Giorgio Armani's funeral will be held next weekend in Milan

The funeral will be held privately, in accordance with Armani's express wishes. It will be open to the public only on the weekend of September 6 to 7. It will take place at the Armani/Teatro, at Via Bergognone 59, Milan, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Since he founded his brand in July 1975, Giorgio Armani has marked an era. His vision has gone far beyond fashion, extending to many aspects of everyday life. Giorgio Armani has foreseen new times with clarity, elegance, and pragmatism, and today, the world bids farewell to a pioneer and celebrates a legacy that has left its mark.