Rosalía's breakfast that many have added to their diet

Rosalía sets trends far beyond a stage or a red carpet. This time, the phenomenon doesn't come in the form of a single, but rather a daily gesture. A simple, repeatable, and filling breakfast has ended up inspiring thousands of followers.

The ritual that Rosalía has turned into a habit

The singer has explained that her first meal combines protein, healthy fats, and a touch of well-measured carbohydrates. She sums up the scheme as a slice of whole wheat toast topped with an egg and perfectly ripe avocado. The formula became popular after several interviews featured it in her own words.

In the famous Vogue video where she shows her bag, she confessed that she always carries an avocado because she eats the same breakfast every day. Later, during her visit to El Hormiguero, she mentioned it again with laughter alongside Pablo Motos. She has said on several occasions that this breakfast keeps her from snacking between meals during tours and rehearsals.

What she shared on social media and shows

The echo didn't remain in isolated headlines, because the conversation quickly jumped to Instagram and TikTok. Cooking accounts recreated Rosalía's toast with crunchy toasted bread, a juicy egg, and generous slices of avocado. In clips shared by profiles linked to Vogue, you can hear the artist insisting on that morning routine without too many concessions.

There were also fans who added ham or cheese to the sandwich, pushing variants that circulated for months. What's interesting is that the story didn't come from a stylist or a sponsorship, but from her daily life. The algorithm itself rewarded the format, multiplying views and comments with homemade tips to nail the avocado's perfect ripeness.

Nutrition-focused reading

The combination of egg and avocado provides proteins and fats that help keep you full throughout the morning. Adding whole wheat bread brings fiber and sustained energy, regulating glucose spikes that trigger early hunger. That logic matches the recommendations of dietitians who ask for visible protein in regular breakfasts, from eggs to turkey or tuna.

Even popular food publications suggest similar alternatives with omelet, tomato, and avocado for a balanced start. The key is to choose reasonable portions and not forget whole fruit as an optional side. The clue about the avocado in her bag appeared in the fall of 2022, coinciding with Vogue content and the final stretch of her tour.

The impact on the artist's public image

In June 2023, she repeated it on broadcast television, reinforcing the spontaneous story in front of millions of viewers. In 2025, Spanish lifestyle media updated the story and highlighted that same morning pattern without major embellishments. The consistency with her message of discipline and hard work adds credibility, something rare in the aspirational cooking of many celebrities.

It remains to be seen whether she'll share new combinations in upcoming interviews, or if the toast will continue to be her definitive morning signature. For now, the conversation remains lively and kitchens keep replicating the ritual with controlled enthusiasm. If the pantry fails, any quality bread and good oil keep the spirit of the ritual alive without showing off.