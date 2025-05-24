Surreal spectacle on First Dates because of the rebujito

In the universe of televised dating, where sparks of love can arise in the most unexpected places, a recent evening on First Dates has shown that even a drink can ignite fiery passions.

A toast that started it all

The night promised to be a celebration of Andalusian folklore. Víctor, a retired Sevillian and former school principal, and Julia, a 65-year-old seamstress from Fuengirola, met at the First Dates restaurant hoping to find a special connection. They both shared a love for traditions, dancing, and regional fairs.

However, the harmony was interrupted when Víctor, toasting with rebujito, proudly proclaimed that this was the typical drink of Seville. Julia, with a smile but firmness, corrected him: "It's not from Seville, it's from all the fairs in Andalusia." This comment sparked a discussion about the roots of rebujito, a refreshing mix of fino wine and lemon-lime soda, which they both considered an integral part of their culture.

The date didn't go well

The conversation turned into an exchange of opinions about the typical drinks of their respective regions. Julia mentioned Cartojal, a sweet wine emblematic of the Málaga Fair, unknown to Víctor. Despite the differences, the couple shared moments of dancing and laughter, trying to maintain cordiality.

At the end of the evening, they both agreed that although the date was pleasant, they didn't feel the spark necessary to continue getting to know each other. Víctor expressed that Julia wasn't the type of person he was looking for, and Julia admitted she hadn't felt physical attraction.

First Dates continues on the same path

This episode of First Dates highlights how traditions and regional pride can influence personal relationships. Although the love for shared culture can unite, differences in the interpretation of those traditions can also be a point of friction. Is it possible for love to overcome the barriers of local pride? Only time and new dates will tell.

First Dates, almost a decade on air

First Dates is a Spanish reality show broadcast on Cuatro since April 17, 2016. An adaptation of the British format of the same name, the show is hosted by Carlos Sobera and focuses on blind dates between people looking for a partner. Since its premiere, it has been one of the channel's most popular shows, with more than 2,000 episodes aired and nearly 10,000 dates organized.