Surprise at Monaco's royal house after Prince Louis's announcement: 'I want...'

Louis Ducruet, the eldest son of Stéphanie of Monaco, has made an announcement that has sparked an immediate reaction both inside and outside the Principality. In a joint interview with his sisters Camille and Pauline, he has revealed the most intimate and significant decision of his life. His message has surprised people both because of its content and the timing.

The conversation took place in the French edition of Vanity Fair and it was the first time all three of Stéphanie's children have spoken together to the media. The interview coincided with the official retirement of their mother, announced last February, when she turned 60 years old. "It's time for me to retire," the princess declared then, after decades of institutional commitment.

| Instagram, @louisducruet

Louis, who is 31 years old, doesn't hold a noble title, but he has been involved in various projects in the Principality and has represented the Grimaldi family on numerous occasions. He is also the first of his generation to start his own family, and that experience has shaped the course of his life. Married to Marie Chevallier, he is the father of two daughters: Victoire, who is two years old, and Constance, born in December 2024.

Prince Louis redefines his role in Monaco's royal family

During the interview, Louis expressed his desire to fully focus on his role as a father. "I want to be a very present father, devoted to my family," he stated. With this statement, he made his current priority clear, above any professional or institutional ambition.

The prince has worked for years in the real estate sector, but he wanted to emphasize that his family life is at the center. His decision doesn't involve an official statement or a formal resignation, but it is a strong gesture on a personal level. In a family where public duty has always weighed heavily, his choice represents a different form of commitment.

Away from protocol and official commitments, the interview showed a close and real image of the new Grimaldi generation. Both Louis and his sisters spoke freely about their mother, their childhood, and the values they have been taught. Stéphanie's figure was the main thread of the conversation.

From Stéphanie to Prince Louis: the family essence that defines Monaco's royal family

"I'm lucky to have iconic women in my family. My mother was not only an icon of the 80s, but she always did what she wanted," Pauline said. Camille highlighted the family legacy and the role of their grandfather Rainier: "My mother always told us that it's impossible to have the life we have without thanking our grandfather."

| Instagram, @louisducruet

Louis has shown with his decision part of that free and personal spirit that also defined his mother. Unlike other European royals, he has chosen to focus on his private life instead of seeking institutional prominence. His gesture has not been seen as an escape, but as a reaffirmation of values: family, discretion, and presence.

Prince Louis and his sisters: authenticity and legacy in Monaco's royal family

Camille added an emotional note when speaking about her grandmother, Grace Kelly. "When people told me I looked like my grandmother, for me it meant looking like Mémé des anges, not an internationally famous star," she pointed out. She also acknowledged the fun, strong, and admirable character of the actress who became a princess.

The interview marked a turning point in the public image of Stéphanie's children. For the first time, they have shown themselves as heirs to a way of understanding life with less rigidity and more authenticity. Among them, Louis stood out for a clear and firm message, as far from the noise as it was deeply revealing.