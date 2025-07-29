Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Queen Sofía and Irene of Greece with serious expressions, one wearing a blue dress with necklaces and the other a light outfit with a black necklace, against a dark background.
Alarms go off in the Royal Household over the latest news about Irene of Greece | GTRES, Europa Press, Khwanchai Phanthong's Images, en.xcatalunya.cat
People

Sources close to Casa Real leak Irene of Greece's condition: Doña Sofía knows it

Alarm bells are ringing in the Royal Household due to the latest news about the condition of Irene of Greece, sister of Queen Sofía

Author photo of Daniel H. Marín
by Daniel H. Marín

The royal family has started their summer vacation: King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, have already arrived in Mallorca. They have been seen on the island for a few days now. However, they have now suffered a hard blow after the latest news about Irene of Greece's condition was leaked.

The monarch has been preparing to take part in the regattas. As every year, this nautical event has marked the beginning of his summer schedule.

Four elegantly dressed people pose together on a carpeted staircase.
The royal family is in Mallorca | Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Letizia hasn't appeared in public yet, and it has been confirmed that she won't be seen on the streets of Palma until Sunday, August 3. There has been speculation about what her first official appearance will be, and it has also been said that Princess Leonor could visit the marina to support Felipe. That visit has been highly desired by the media.

No one expected in Casa Real the latest news about Irene of Greece's condition

However, all eyes have shifted to another key figure: Queen Sofía. The emeritus queen still hasn't been seen in Palma, and her presence in Mallorca hasn't been confirmed. Her absence has raised many suspicions, and the focus has turned to the whereabouts of her sister, Irene of Greece.

As reported by the magazine SEMANA, very concerning information has been leaked. According to sources close to the publication, Irene of Greece has suffered a decline in health. Her condition has caused great concern within her circle, and no one in Casa Real has wanted to make any statements.

Princess Irene of Greece with glasses and gray hair sitting on a red chair
It is still unknown whether Irene is in Greece or Spain | Europa Press

Some sources have stated that Irene could be in Greece, while others have indicated that they can't confirm her location. The confusion has been total, and those close to Zarzuela have chosen to keep absolute silence. There hasn't been any official statement.

Casa Real keeps silent in the face of the news about Irene of Greece

The king Felipe's aunt has been very close to Queen Sofía throughout her life. Her delicate health condition has raised concern within the royal family. Although the vacation has started, the atmosphere has been tense.

Irene of Greece with short gray hair wears a blue and white patterned blouse as she walks down the street.
Irene of Greece's health worries the royal family | Europa Press

All this has happened in parallel to the arrival of the main core of the family in Mallorca. Sofía's absence and the lack of clarity about Irene have increased the mystery.

There has been much talk, but little has been said officially. Meanwhile, silence has been the only response from Casa Real.

