Sources close to Casa Real leak Irene of Greece's condition: Doña Sofía knows it

The royal family has started their summer vacation: King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, have already arrived in Mallorca. They have been seen on the island for a few days now. However, they have now suffered a hard blow after the latest news about Irene of Greece's condition was leaked.

The monarch has been preparing to take part in the regattas. As every year, this nautical event has marked the beginning of his summer schedule.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Letizia hasn't appeared in public yet, and it has been confirmed that she won't be seen on the streets of Palma until Sunday, August 3. There has been speculation about what her first official appearance will be, and it has also been said that Princess Leonor could visit the marina to support Felipe. That visit has been highly desired by the media.

No one expected in Casa Real the latest news about Irene of Greece's condition

However, all eyes have shifted to another key figure: Queen Sofía. The emeritus queen still hasn't been seen in Palma, and her presence in Mallorca hasn't been confirmed. Her absence has raised many suspicions, and the focus has turned to the whereabouts of her sister, Irene of Greece.

As reported by the magazine SEMANA, very concerning information has been leaked. According to sources close to the publication, Irene of Greece has suffered a decline in health. Her condition has caused great concern within her circle, and no one in Casa Real has wanted to make any statements.

| Europa Press

Some sources have stated that Irene could be in Greece, while others have indicated that they can't confirm her location. The confusion has been total, and those close to Zarzuela have chosen to keep absolute silence. There hasn't been any official statement.

Casa Real keeps silent in the face of the news about Irene of Greece

The king Felipe's aunt has been very close to Queen Sofía throughout her life. Her delicate health condition has raised concern within the royal family. Although the vacation has started, the atmosphere has been tense.

| Europa Press

All this has happened in parallel to the arrival of the main core of the family in Mallorca. Sofía's absence and the lack of clarity about Irene have increased the mystery.

There has been much talk, but little has been said officially. Meanwhile, silence has been the only response from Casa Real.