Unexpected announcement from Ronna Keith, Papuchi's widow, on 'TardeAR': 'Our children…'

Ronna Keith reappeared this Tuesday on the set of TardeAR through a pre-recorded interview for the television program. She did so with a clear goal: to pay tribute to her husband, Dr. Julio Iglesias Puga, better known as Papuchi. Her testimony deeply moved the audience and the program's collaborators because she confessed: "Our children love Spain."

The widow of the renowned doctor recalled, visibly moved, how she met the father of singer Julio Iglesias and explained that everything happened in 1990. "I was walking through Madrid with some friends when he saw me," she remembered.

Papuchi felt an instant spark. "He invited me for a drink and since then we haven't been apart," Ronna Keith said tenderly as she recalled the moment she met the love of her life.

This is how the love story between Ronna Keith and Papuchi began

The age difference between them didn't matter at all. Papuchi was 48 years older than she was, however, their love was strong and in 2002 they walked down the aisle. They didn't spend a single day apart until the doctor's passing in December 2005.

Papuchi passed away at 90 years old after an unexpected cardiorespiratory arrest, and just a few days earlier he had announced Ronna's second pregnancy. No one expected that outcome because Julio Iglesias Puga radiated life, energy, and vitality. He was always a spontaneous, fun, endearing character and had captivated the whole family with his charm.

Two children were born from that love story: Jaime Nathaniel and Ruth. They are Julio Iglesias's siblings and Chábeli, Enrique, and Julio José's uncles and aunt.

"I'm Ronna and I'm here to talk about Dr. Iglesias, who was my husband. I want to remember the beautiful moments," she began explaining.

Ronna Keith talks about her children with Papuchi on TardeAR

Now, Ronna wanted to make a very personal announcement. "Our children love Galicia," she revealed. "I try to travel to Spain often so they can get to know the place where their father is from," she confessed before a visibly moved audience.

That wasn't all because she also explained that, throughout all these years, she has constantly told them about their father. "I want them to know he was a good person," she stated. She recalled his cheerful character and his zest for life.

Her appearance was brief but intense. Ronna won over those present with her sincerity. Papuchi's name excelled once again on television.