The summer updates on TV3

While the thermometer rises, TV3 doesn't cling to the past. It solidly steps into the present and launches new ventures. The key words "summer 2025 TV3 premieres," "Delta," "Joc de cartes d’estiu," and Catalan fiction stand out in its programming, and the channel is already making a strong play in the field of fiction with a local soul and international perspectives.

summer on screen: premieres that define the season

On Monday, July 7, Delta begins, a thriller set in the Ebro delta. The disappearance of an environmentalist sparks an investigation led by a journalist; she soon crosses paths with a sailor connected to the main suspect. The setting—the landscape itself—becomes both character and protagonist.

In August, Joc de cartes d’estiu returns in a light and approachable format. Marc Ribas travels through Vallès, Maresme, the Costa Brava, and Barcelona to discover summer tapas. With a focus on local restaurants and competing couples, it keeps the essence of the show but expands it to the seasonal environment.

TV3 also rebroadcasts international series that performed well: mornings will feature Doctor Martin; in the afternoon, viewers will enjoy period gems like Downton Abbey and Els Durrell, which will give way starting August 7 to Totes les bèsties petites i grosses.

tv3 raises its bet: more fiction and original productions

Summer on TV3 isn't limited to the heat: the channel doubles down on its commitment to Catalan fiction. In 2025, it will premiere eight original series and collaborate on 17 films. Among the planned fictions are El mal invisible, a police thriller with David Verdaguer and Àngela Cervantes, and Sala polivalent, by La Calòrica. Sense filtres, about exposure on social media, and El creador d’influencers, with Marc Serrats, will also arrive.

It is confirmed that the major bet for this summer remains Delta, shared with À Punt. This way, it introduces an "ecothriller" with echoes of mystery and a local flavor.

Additionally, 3Cat will present summer specials and reruns, such as the finale of the eighth season of Com si fos ahir (Sunday, July 20), accompanied by a gala with interviews and surprises.

reactions that define the summer season

The public's reaction makes the success of the strategy clear: after leading the news audience for 25 consecutive months, TV3 aims to increase its share with quality entertainment and original productions.

However, some critical voices warn about the focus on nostalgia. From El País, they point out that the constant cycles of reviving familiar formats, such as Vinagreta or old sitcoms, may limit innovation elpais.com. Even so, this decision responds to the search for a loyal audience that still feels attached to these offerings.

more changes in the fall

Summer is a prelude to deep changes in the fall. A new news model for 3Cat is announced, renewing presenters and strengthening social media. Starting next season, figures such as Núria Solé, Anna Garnatxe, and Joan Raventós will take over alongside Toni Cruanyes and Raquel Sans, with Núria Oltra leading the new "TN matiner."

regular summer programs

TV3 is taking a firm step this summer. It is betting on a renewed line-up: —"Delta," —"Joc de cartes d’estiu," international reruns, and a strong original production boost the channel's relevance. As the programming and viewer response show, TV3's summer season displays an intelligent balance between novelty and tradition. Will it be enough to attract new generations? Or will criticism about nostalgia limit its evolution? Fall will bring the answers.