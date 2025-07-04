Iñaki Urdangarin's greatest concern caused by some detectives

For weeks now, those close to Iñaki Urdangarin have been experiencing a tense atmosphere. The former Duke of Palma, an icon of controversy and public redemption, has issued a warning: he claims that he is being watched by private detectives. Who could be behind this operation? Above all, why now?

mystery and distrust: the origin of the suspicions

Everything began when Urdangarin, who has been living with Ainhoa Armentia since his separation from Infanta Cristina in 2024, expressed his unease to close friends: He feels that someone is following his every move. According to El Nacional, his distrust has grown to the point that he suspects Casa Real, perhaps at the behest of his ex-wife, may have hired a surveillance team to monitor his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a media outlet like Don Balón reinforces this idea: his and Ainhoa's movements, from walks to trips, would be under constant surveillance. Meanwhile, Urdangarin keeps to himself, avoiding public displays and ruling out extended visits to crowded places.

a divorce with heavy conditions

His concern is well-founded. In his divorce, finalized at the end of 2023, a controversial clause was included: if Urdangarin were to formalize a new marital life, he would lose all the lifetime pension he receives monthly. Infanta Cristina reportedly ensured that this agreement was secured to protect those benefits. The former athlete feared not only the financial loss but also the possibility of intense monitoring to prevent "mistakes" that could result in penalties.

In addition, there is talk of a lifetime payment of about €25,000 per month from the emeritus king, with possible observers to monitor how and with whom he lives; a pact on which public perception of his reactions after the controversial Nóos case and his continued parole would also depend.

ainhoa's circle also under scrutiny

He is not the only one feeling the pressure. Supporters of the former player claim that Ainhoa Armentia would also be subject to surveillance. "They know where she walks, which places she frequents, when she moves..." say sources close to the couple, confirming a suffocating environment for them.

This state of constant surveillance is affecting their planning. Urdangarin, who enjoyed a vacation in Sicily with his partner a few weeks ago, appeared visibly upset by the presence of photographers and cameras.

no trace of evidence, only perceptions

For now, there is no documentation or official testimony to prove the existence of detectives. Everything is based on the former Duke's perception and leaks from his circle. There are no reports or legal actions. Only the feeling, confirmed by Urdangarin, of walking firmly under an invisible watchman.

a new strategy of silence or pure control?

After serving his sentence and divorcing in 2023, Iñaki opted for a life away from scandal. However, these suspicions suggest that his freedom is limited by unofficial agreements. His circle is analyzing the situation: Could this be a strategy to stop any media initiative? Or is it the pressure and fear of control that drives him to assume that he is being followed?