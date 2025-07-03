Juan Carlos I breaks his silence: 'I feel like they're stealing from me'

A preview might have seemed like the beginning of a novel. But behind those words lies a historic and courageous decision. Juan Carlos I, at 87 years old and from his refuge in Abu Dhabi, has announced his memoirs under the title Reconciliation, scheduled for November 12, 2025, shortly before the 50th anniversary of the parliamentary monarchy.

The prelude to this work marked an unprecedented gesture: a king breaks the silence to tell his version. He does so with a direct confession: "I feel like they're stealing my story." That phrase, brief but powerful, is the driving force behind a narrative that seeks to restore his image and shed light on decades marked by successes and controversies.

a first-person testimony as an act of reparation

Publishing house Planeta has defined the publication as "a historic event." What stands out is that Juan Carlos himself has broken a family taboo: "My father always advised me not to write my memoirs. Kings don't confess..." That act of disobedience contrasts with his determination to recover a narrative that, according to him, has been taken from him after years of media silence, exile, and criticism.

The portrait that emerges includes intimate scenes and decisive moments: from his forced childhood in Estoril to the 23‑F coup, with personal reinterpretations that almost no one knew. It also promises private anecdotes, historical passages, and reflections on his successes and mistakes as head of the crown.

one after another

The last few years haven't been easy for the figure of the emeritus king. His fondness for hunting in Botswana, the romance with Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, and financial scandals have called his legacy into question. In addition, his voluntary exile in 2020 marked a turning point: far from Spain, he began to lose control over how his story was interpreted.

Journalist Esther Palomera questioned his narrative: "Steal is a verb he's conjugated frequently." However, his stance indicates that the publication is not just a defense, but a vindication of the central role he played in consolidating Spanish democracy.

a work that will be a bestseller

Written "with an open heart and without concessions," the work aims to be faithful to the personal and emotional account of a retiree seeking to reconcile with himself and with the nation. He speaks of both exiles: his youth in Estoril and his current retirement in Abu Dhabi. He does so without hiding the mix of nostalgia, melancholy, and acceptance of responsibility.

Details have already been leaked, such as the cover—with Juan Carlos dressed in full regalia, including the Order of the Golden Fleece—and the biographical support of Laurence Debray, who has accompanied the king on this narrative journey. Some topics, such as his relationship with Bárbara Rey, have been ruled out by the emeritus's inner circle. It remains to be seen whether other episodes related to his family or the royal house will be addressed in detail.