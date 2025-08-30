The special reason why Princess Irene has returned to Greece after her problem

The figure of Princess Irene, Queen Sofía's younger sister, has once again captured media attention. At 83 years old, after several months during which her health condition had caused great concern, it seems that she has improved. So much so that the rumor has spread that she has returned to Greece, her native country, on a meaningful trip for her and her family.

Although there is no official confirmation of this trip, different media outlets and numerous posts on social media have taken her return for granted. The truth is that it wouldn't be just any trip. Alongside her sister, she would have set out on the journey back to her homeland to reunite with other members of her clan at a gathering full of symbolism.

The trip to Greece that is so special for Princess Irene

During the past few months, Princess Irene had made headlines due to the health problems that kept her in a delicate state. Queen Sofía, who has always kept a close eye on her younger sister, closely followed her progress. During that time, the Borbón family and the Hellenic Royal House also showed concern for her, aware of the importance she holds for everyone.

However, the most recent reports indicate that she has experienced an improvement. That recovery would be the determining factor that has finally allowed her to make a trip of special significance. Greece, where she was born in 1942, has thus become a destination for reunion and also for celebration.

The reason is none other than the birthday of Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, widow of King Constantine II. This time, she turns 79 years old today. Everything suggests that her sisters-in-law didn't want to miss the opportunity to accompany her.

A symbolic family gathering for Princess Irene

Queen Anne-Marie's birthday becomes every year a moment of reunion for the descendants of the Greek Royal House. Around her, children, grandchildren, and close friends gather in an atmosphere that blends solemnity and closeness. For Princess Irene, attending the event means spending time with her sister-in-law and also reuniting with nephews and other relatives whom she wouldn't have seen in months.

Queen Sofía, mother of Felipe VI and always very close to her sister, would also have traveled to Greece for the occasion. Her presence reinforces the idea that it is an essential annual gathering for both, a meeting where family memories, confidences, and the opportunity to strengthen bonds are intertwined. In recent times, both have found in these trips a space for intimacy and a connection with their Hellenic roots.

The trip also takes on additional symbolic value due to the circumstances surrounding Princess Irene. Having overcome the health difficulties that recently affected her and being able to travel to Greece (if that is indeed what happened) becomes a kind of personal triumph. The improvement in her physical condition reassures her sister and also shows the strength she keeps despite her age.