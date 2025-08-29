The United Kingdom gets excited to learn about the preparations Prince George is making

The excitement in the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly palpable around Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Citizens have recently learned an intimate detail about his upbringing that reveals the delicate balance his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have sought from day one.

The young boy, second in line to the throne, has grown up surrounded by apparent normalcy, far from excessive pressures. However, how have his parents managed to keep that balance between childhood and royal destiny?

They discover how Prince George has been protected by his parents

Since his birth in 2013, Prince George has represented the continuity of the British monarchy at a time of deep change for the United Kingdom. The arrival of King Charles III, after the loss of Elizabeth II, opened a new chapter for the Royal Family, in which George already appears as a key figure for the future.

However, both William and Kate have avoided repeating with him the strict upbringing that marked the current heir's childhood. The couple have chosen to give him a childhood similar to that of any child his age, though without forgetting that he will have to be king. That duality explains the carefully designed strategy that is now coming to light and that is generating so much expectation.

The fact that has moved the United Kingdom is the revelation that William and Kate decided to delay as long as possible the moment to explain to George that he would be the future king. Historian Robert Lacey told People: "[George]really has had a normal childhood." According to him, William "delayed" the conversation about his role in the monarchy "until the last moment," seeking to protect him from excessive pressure.

The decision has been interpreted as a sign of parental sensitivity and a deep change in the way heirs are raised. "It shows special care and consideration," Lacey added. He points out that William himself experienced the weight of being an heir and didn't want his son to bear that responsibility too soon.

The British, who have closely followed every step the boy has taken at public events, feel proud to learn about this human side of the Royal Family. George's preparation is not based solely on protocols, but also on emotional support that aims to ensure him a balanced development.

Prince William speaks of destiny, not duty, to raise George

A essential nuance in the boy's upbringing has been the language Prince William uses when referring to his future. According to Lacey, "I imagine that when William talks to George about these kinds of things, he uses words like 'destiny' instead of 'duty'." The difference is key: "'Duty' conveys a sense of being trapped; 'destiny' conveys a sense of choice."

With this way of speaking, the Prince of Wales gives his son a more positive view of what the crown means. It's not an imposed burden, but a mission that will come at the right time. That perspective also connects with William's experience, who has publicly shared how hard it was to grow up under the pressure of becoming monarch.

The United Kingdom has received with emotion the way Prince George is being prepared for his future in the monarchy. William and Kate have shown a human approach that combines protection and responsibility, marking a contrast with previous generations. The challenge now will be to keep that balance as George grows up. Will he be able to keep the freedom of his childhood while taking on his royal destiny?