Felipe VI's utmost concern for the condition of his mother, Sofía of Greece

Queen Sofía is going through one of the most delicate moments of her life. At 86 years old, King Felipe VI's mother faces a combination of family losses, health issues, and public humiliations that have set off all the alarms in the Royal House. Behind her usual institutional composure lies a reality marked by pain and loneliness.

Maximum Sadness

The death of her brother, King Constantine of Greece, in January 2023, was a devastating blow for the emeritus queen. Shortly after, her sister Irene was diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's, to the point of not remembering even her own name. These losses have plunged Sofía into a deep sadness, manifested in episodes of crying, lack of appetite, and insomnia.

Additionally, Queen Sofía's health has been compromised by aggravated respiratory problems, possibly related to an addiction that has required medical attention. In her last public appearance in Segovia, she needed the help of two people to go down some stairs, a fact that did not go unnoticed and increased concern about her physical state.

Spanish King's Move

King Felipe VI has shown deep concern for his mother's condition. According to close sources, he has tried to convince his father, emeritus King Juan Carlos I, to withdraw the lawsuit against Corinna Larsen, as this legal process could force the German businesswoman to publicly testify about her relationship with the former monarch, thus reviving old scandals that directly affect Queen Sofía.

Journalist Pilar Eyre has described the queen's situation as "concerning," highlighting that Sofía is "sunk in misery," without appetite or sleep, and frequently crying.

Eyre has also pointed out that the queen feels humiliated by her husband's actions, especially by the lawsuit against Larsen, which she considers a sign of contempt toward her.

The staff at Zarzuela has alerted the queen's children about her emotional state, and both Felipe VI and Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina have tried to take turns accompanying her and taking her out of the house, seeking to alleviate her loneliness.

Amid this scenario, Queen Sofía continues to fulfill her institutional commitments, showing an image of strength and professionalism. However, her closest circle is aware that behind that facade is a woman deeply affected by the circumstances surrounding her.