Neither Lamine Yamal nor Pedri: Barça footballer 'caught' shopping at Lidl

At a time when consumption and shopping habits seem increasingly distant from the everyday life of elite athletes, the presence of a professional FC Barcelona player in a local supermarket breaks all the norms. Supermarkets like Lidl, Mercadona, or Carrefour have managed in recent years to appeal to all customer profiles, but it is still very unusual to find one of the highest-paid footballers in LaLiga buying bread, chicken, or cleaning products on any given afternoon.

The growing trend of shopping at discount supermarkets is not new. According to the latest market studies, in Catalunya and the rest of the State, the Lidl chain has managed to establish itself as one of the main destinations for those seeking a good quality-price ratio. It is common to see families, students, and young professionals filling the aisles in search of the best deals. But what almost no one expects is to run into one of Barça's stars scanning products at a self-checkout, accompanied by friends and with his partner's phone capturing the moment.

A week of celebrations... and an unexpected purchase

The last week has been hectic for FC Barcelona players. After being crowned LaLiga champions last Thursday night against Espanyol, the squad has experienced marathon days of celebrations. From the emotional parade on Friday through the streets of Barcelona, to the impromptu party at the Luz de Gas nightclub on Thursday, to the closing on Sunday at the Estadi Olímpic with all the culé fans. Despite the whirlwind and media pressure, there are moments that bring players back to an unusual normality: that of grocery shopping like any citizen.

| FCB

The protagonist of this episode was neither Lamine Yamal nor Pedri, two of the most media-focused names in the locker room. It was Raphinha, a Brazilian winger and one of the highest-paid players on the team, who surprised both locals and strangers by being recorded by his wife, Natalia Rodrigues Belloli, shopping at a Lidl. The video, which is already circulating on social media and has thousands of views, shows Raphinha trying to scan some bread while joking with his companions, probably friends and family.

Raphinha at Lidl: Bread, chicken, and laughs at the self-checkout

Away from the spotlight of the Estadi Olímpic or the glamour of major brands, Raphinha was caught in a situation as mundane as filling a shopping basket. Among the products that can be identified in the video are freshly baked bread, several bottles of Coca-Cola, packaged chicken, and what appear to be cleaning products, all common in any family's weekly list.

The funniest moment of the recording comes when the footballer himself, dressed in sportswear and a cap, faces the self-checkout machine to scan the items, showing that it is not always easy for someone used to other scenarios. The naturalness of the scene and the laughter of those accompanying him, along with the gestures of complicity from his surroundings, reveal an unknown side of the Brazilian footballer.

These types of images humanize figures that often seem inaccessible to the average citizen. The reaction on social media has been immediate, with thousands of comments ranging from amazement to humor, highlighting how rare it is to see a Barça player in a Lidl, especially being one of the highest-paid on the team.