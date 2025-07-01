Spanish-style democracy: They confiscate the phone of a woman who discovered something about Leonor

On May 10, a guest aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano highlighted an unusual detail about Princess Leonor and ended up losing her phone. According to this person, upon boarding, she was asked to leave her phone behind, and a few minutes later, it was confiscated. The reason? She had captured a notable physical change in Leonor.

Zarzuela's reaction was swift: banning the use of phones on the vessel. The official goal was to keep discretion, but many interpret that the intention was to avoid showing more intimate details of the military journey.

Leonor's hands, unexpected protagonists

The guest, an expert in image and communication, explained on the D Corazón program that the princess showed clear signs of physical effort: rough hands, calluses from tightening ropes and maneuvers on the high seas. A true living symbol of military commitment.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

This wear on her hands clashed with the impeccable image usually conveyed by the Royal Household. It caused surprise: it's not common to see Leonor with such a "working-class" look in such a media-heavy environment.

On her way to the throne: physical demands and discipline

This transformation is no coincidence. Since she entered the General Military Academy in Zaragoza in August 2023, Leonor has shown clear physical changes. Experts agree: her posture, musculature, and physical endurance reveal constant evolution, linked to her preparation as future Queen and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

Her deployment on the Elcano reinforced that image: she not only represents, she also acts. No one expected to see her with hands as toughened as a professional sailor's, but it was precisely that detail that drew attention and sparked this minor scandal.

| @CasaReal, XCatalunya

Zarzuela under scrutiny: protection or excess?

The decision to confiscate phones has sparked debate. On one hand, it is argued that it prevented the leak of compromising photographs. On the other, many believe it was an overblown reaction. As if the Royal Household trusts the environment less than Leonor herself…

This episode adds to other recent ones, such as when the Royal Household took legal action against a Chilean shopping mall for leaking photos of the princess shopping—which led to a case being closed due to lack of illegality.

Reactions from the parties involved

The affected guest has not made any statements after the incident. On TVE, she only commented on her surprise at the escorts' curt gesture. Meanwhile, Zarzuela has made no public comment, limiting itself to keeping the protocol of no phones on board.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

On social media and in specialized forums, opinions are divided. While some celebrate that Leonor is truly "rolling up her sleeves" and showing authenticity, others believe that this gesture only adds more control and restrictions over her image. The contrast could not be more evident: a princess in training, but an environment full of filters.

A new controversy: social media speak

Is this the beginning of a new, more austere and approachable style for Leonor? Or is it just another controversy controlled by Zarzuela? With the tour of Latin America still underway—and the recent stop on the frigate Blas de Lezo—it will be interesting to see if the princess keeps showing signs of her training—and if those small details get leaked, or if drastic measures are imposed as on the Elcano.

One question remains in the air that will be key in her reign: Why does Zarzuela fear a photo more than a powerful image of real work?