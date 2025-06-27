Xavier Sala-i-Martin's ultimate humiliation of Marçal Lorente

Sports journalist Marçal Lorente posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) in which he listed a series of supposed "milestones" under Joan Laporta's presidency. What was intended to be a scathing criticism became, within a few hours, the trigger for one of the year's most viral and forceful responses.

Lorente's message referred to three facts: Barça's soccer team had gone seven years without finishing a season with European titles; Barça's basketball team hadn't gone two seasons without titles in 33 years; and the team hadn't been eliminated from the Champions League group stage in 20 years, until the 2021-22 season.

the reply that dismantles everything

The response came quickly, and it was signed by one of the country's most renowned economists and a member of FC Barcelona: Xavier Sala-i-Martin. His message, direct and scathing, was also posted on X and left no room for doubt.

"Marçal: les seccions no són tan exitoses com abans perquè, per a complir el fairplay del futbol, s'han de retallar salaris a totes les seccions. I per què no hi ha fairplay? Doncs perquè Bartomeu dilapidava diners entre d'altres coses, comprant periodistes com tu! #CaraDura".

the economic context Lorente ignores

Sala-i-Martin not only discredits Lorente's data for its bias, but also provides economic context: the restrictions imposed by financial fair play force the club to cut costs in all sections, not just the first team. Those restrictions didn't fall from the sky, but are the consequence of Bartomeu's disastrous management.

The economist also points out an uncomfortable issue: the alleged payment to certain journalists to soften or cover up the former president's disastrous tenure, including Lorente himself.

a journalist without credibility

Marçal Lorente has been singled out on multiple occasions for his affinity with Barça's previous board of directors, and his combative style against Laporta is nothing new. Sala-i-Martin, who has served as the club's economic spokesperson on many occasions, not only refutes his argument, but also publicly labels him as "bought".

It is, without a doubt, a very serious accusation, but not an isolated one. Several sectors of Barcelona supporters have long distrusted some media figures who for years defended Bartomeu without questioning his economic management.

the hypocrisy of some critics

It is striking that the same people who remained silent about inflated signings, outrageous commissions, and uncontrolled waste during the Bartomeu era, are now outraged by the sports results of a section that is trying to rebuild itself with fewer resources.

Because, as Sala-i-Martin rightly points out, every euro that was not earned or was senselessly spent in the past affects all areas of the club today, including the basketball section.

The economist's message has gone viral on social media. Thousands of "likes", retweets, and replies celebrating his courage and clarity. Meanwhile, Lorente has chosen to remain silent. He hasn't replied to Sala-i-Martin, perhaps because there isn't much to say when you are called out by name and surname for allegedly being part of the problem.

is impunity over?

Beyond the anecdote, this clash puts an important debate on the table: the role of sports journalists in Barça's institutional health. Are they critical observers or well-paid accomplices? In this case, Sala-i-Martin's response leaves no doubt about what he thinks.

For the first time in a long time, the narrative of certain commentators has been dismantled with data, context, and courage. With a name revealed without hesitation: Marçal Lorente.