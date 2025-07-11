Elena of Bourbon's snub to Jaime de Marichalar

Since their "temporary separation of cohabitation" was announced in November 2007 and the official divorce in February 2010, the relationship between Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar has been an enigma for the public. Months earlier, in April, a funeral mass in Madrid highlighted the silence that prevails between them, fueling curiosity about whether it is an intentional rejection or simply an uncomfortable coexistence between two people who shared a history.

Tense encounter at the April funeral mass

On April 10, 2025, both attended a religious event for the late Paloma de Urquijo. According to witnesses, while Jaime greeted the other attendees, he avoided greeting Elena, who remained rigid and showed no signs of approaching. The journalist present at the event described the tension: a silent exchange of glances that made it clear that "there is a distance between them that goes beyond mere protocol."

This gesture has not gone unnoticed in an environment where public encounters are inevitable. They live close to each other in Madrid and attend social and family events together. The surprising thing is not just the fact of the encounter, but how it unfolded. Not a greeting, not a kind gesture.

| YouTube: El Mundo

The estrangement after a complicated separation

The current estrangement has its roots in a turbulent breakup. The crisis was announced in 2007 and the divorce was finalized in February 2010. At that time, there was speculation about addiction problems on Jaime's part, rumors that the Royal House never confirmed, but which fueled the tension until that outcome.

Pilar Vidal, a contributor to the program La Roca, reported a few days ago that at that public reunion, they also did not participate in the common ritual at the lunch afterward, showing that the relationship remains extremely cold. According to her sources, they did not even exchange a glance. This raises new questions about whether there is any minimal contact for their children or if that parental bond is completely eroded.

Reactions in the media and on social media

After the mass, La Roca aired a debate about the situation, with Juan del Val pointing out the obvious: as parents, they should at least keep a civilized attitude. Meanwhile, Pilar Vidal stated bluntly that Mrs. Elena "can't forgive" Jaime. On social media, the video of Jaime's cold gesture quickly went viral. One user commented: "Not a gesture, not a courtesy... the distance remains intact." Another criticized: "How long will the children have to pay for their parents' past?"

| YouTube, XCatalunya

Likewise, the specialized press agrees in pointing out that the former duke tried to distance himself from the Royal House after the breakup, something that deeply affected him personally and in the eyes of royalty.

Family context and possible consequences

Although they live close to each other in the Salamanca neighborhood—he in a triplex and she in another nearby residence—they still do not meet naturally. Their silence is not just protocol: it is a silence full of history. After a life together since 1995, two children, and fifteen years of relationship, it is striking that there is not even a minimal basis for public cordiality.

Official events continue to require their presence and they often meet at receptions or family events linked to the Crown. The gesture at the funeral has put the spotlight on whether this estrangement affects the family core.