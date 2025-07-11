They're great friends: Carles Puyol's vacation with a legendary Catalan comedian

The eternal Barça captain has traded soccer fields for the narrow streets of Istanbul together with his wife and daughters. Carles Puyol and his wife Vanesa Lorenzo are taking advantage of the fact that the former center-back is retired to enjoy life, now that the blaugrana no longer has obligations on the field.

A moment of leisure and fun for the former footballer and his wife during this summer. We know that the former captain is very close friends with one of the best comedians in Catalonia. We are talking about Carles Sans, a member of the iconic Tricicle. Together, with their respective partners and daughters, they have formed an unforgettable quartet that is turning this vacation into a true summer comedy.

A cultural trip with a taste of humor

The getaway, which took place in Istanbul, has left images as familiar as they are comforting: the Blue Mosque, historic corners, and, of course, those spontaneous moments of humor between Sans and Vanesa Lorenzo. It was in a hotel where the new "Dumb and Dumber" emerged: a video recorded of Vanesa entering the elevator, followed by Sans with a twisted face and a comic gesture, ending in general laughter. Carles Puyol, camera in hand, is a silent witness to those jokes that bring them so close together.

This plan arose as a continuation of a summer tradition for the former player: after leaving professional soccer, each season marks a new adventure with Vanesa and their daughters María and Manuela, mixing sports, relaxation, and culture. This time, the oriental charm and Catalan humor have come together in every corner of the city.

Testimonies on social media and support from CZnBurak

Social media have witnessed the trip: on CZnBurak's account, the famous Turkish chef whom they met during their stay, there are videos and photos of the welcome with a giant piece of food decorated with their names. The chef dedicated to them a gesture as striking as it was friendly, reinforcing the feeling of traveling with friends and authentic encounters. His Instagram profile (@cznburak) shows how they interacted with generosity and warmth.

Meanwhile, the lighthearted narrative of Carles Sans and Vanesa circulates on social media, always bringing a smile. Fans praise "the natural chemistry" between the two, the complicity of the model-comedian couple, and the natural way in which Puyol acts as an accomplice behind the camera.

Love, family, and great friendships

Carles Puyol and Vanesa Lorenzo have been building a life since 2012 that blends family, sports, projects, and dedication. With two daughters, they have established an image of a solid and approachable couple, who make the most of every free moment to strengthen bonds and create shared memories. Now, that circle expands with the friendship of Sans and his partner, María Antonia. It is not just about vacations, but about an emotional plan where family and camaraderie meet.

In addition, this getaway is a reminder of how Puyol has turned his retirement from soccer into an active second youth: skiing, races, friendly matches... also enjoying himself without media attention, always in his own way. Seeing him behind the camera, capturing quite funny videos, reveals a playful side rarely seen on sports covers.

Few images have been published on social media, but enough for users and followers to ask themselves a series of questions:

Will we have a new chapter in future getaways? The shared feeling on social media suggests so. We will keep an eye on the "Dumb and Dumber" in international format... meanwhile, we celebrate a vacation that not only strengthens a bond, but also humanizes the legend that Puyol was and still is.