A fact comes to light that leaves Charles III very affected

At a time when the British monarchy seeks to consolidate its image after the era of Elizabeth II, a fact has shaken the foundations of Buckingham: King Charles III's personal fortune has far exceeded that of his mother, reaching figures that have caused notable discontent among citizens.

What happened?

Recent reports reveal that King Charles III's personal wealth amounts to 762 million pounds, almost double the 548 million that Queen Elizabeth II possessed at the time of her death in 2022. This increase is due, in part, to strategic investments and the management of inherited properties, such as the Sandringham and Balmoral estates.

However, this economic growth has coincided with a decline in the popularity of the monarch and Queen Camilla. According to a recent poll, King Charles III ranks fourth in popularity within the royal family, while Camilla is in the seventh position. This decrease in public approval has been attributed to the perception of a disconnect between the monarchy and the social issues facing the citizens.

| @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio, XCatalunya

Reactions from the royal environment

Although no official statements have been issued from Buckingham Palace on the matter, sources close to the royal environment have indicated that the king and queen are aware of public concerns and are taking steps to address the situation. In this regard, there has been increased participation by both in public events and social causes, in an attempt to reconnect with the citizens.

Despite these efforts, public perception remains critical. The revelation of the king's fortune has sparked debates about transparency and the use of the monarchy's resources, especially in an economically challenging context for many Britons. The lack of clarity in these matters has contributed to the erosion of trust in the institution.

Other members of the royal family

In contrast, other members of the royal family, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, maintain high levels of popularity, with more than 70% positive opinions, suggesting a public preference for figures perceived as more approachable and committed to social issues.

| @theroyalfamily, Instagram, Canva Creative Studio, XCatalunya

This scenario poses significant challenges for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who must continue working to improve their public image and strengthen the monarchy's connection with British society.