Úrsula Corberó's return: message that excites Catalans

We know that Úrsula Corberó has left an indelible mark on the screen, but her latest gesture resonated especially strongly with the Catalan audience. Just days ago, during a gala organized by a major streaming platform in Barcelona, the actress made a statement that turned attention back to her linguistic roots:

"You might have Úrsula Corberó speaking in Catalan and I think I'd be a better actress in Catalan." At that moment, she said more than just a simple statement: She sowed the hope of a return to the language of her homeland.

what happened?

The interview took place in the context of an event with journalists, including Juliana Canet. It was in that informal exchange that the star of "La casa de papel" expressed her desire to work in Catalan, making it clear that it wasn't a promise, but a sincere inclination toward "being a better actress" in her mother tongue.

| ACN

reactions to her words

Corberó qualified her words with caution: She didn't announce any ongoing project, she only conveyed her intention. Recently, on the podcast "La pija y la quinqui," she described how, when counting mentally, she finds that her mind works in Catalan and acknowledged the influence of campaigns like the iconic "Queta," a symbol of the push for the use of Catalan during her childhood.

The comment "C for casa" when referring to her ID in interviews outside Catalunya, especially in Madrid, sparked interest: "I could say C for Catalunya, but in Madrid it's better not to say it," she recounted with laughter. That intimate sincerity went viral on TikTok and Twitter, capturing the affection and complicity of local followers.

Úrsula Corberó, a great actress who keeps growing

Born in Sant Pere de Vilamajor on August 11, 1989, Úrsula began her career on TV3 and trained in acting and dance schools before rising to fame with "Física o química." Her role in "La casa de papel" propelled her to international stardom, followed by her participation in film and series productions such as "Snake Eyes," "Lift," "Chacal," and the award-winning "El cuerpo en llamas."

Her deep connection with Catalan is nothing new. In specialized media, she has explained that she thinks in that language for basic tasks like always checking the time or memorizing numbers, reinforcing her cultural identity with every word.

more roles in Catalan?

Úrsula hasn't confirmed any specific project, but her statement has been clear and warm, with the sincerity of someone who speaks from the heart. This small gesture has opened a window of hope that could translate into a future role in Catalan. Now all that's left is to wait: Will this be the beginning of a new artistic stage for her in her mother tongue? Or will it remain an affection expressed, but without real translation? In any case, Catalans are watching closely and with renewed excitement.