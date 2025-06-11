Jaime Peñafiel breaks his silence and tells the truth about Letizia's secretary

Just a few days ago, veteran journalist Jaime Peñafiel surprised the public by announcing the real reason behind the resignation of Queen Letizia's secretary. Unlike the official version, which cites "family reasons," Peñafiel claims that the reality is very different. What is really behind this departure? Stay tuned, because the story is deeper than it seems.

what happened?

In April 2024, María Dolores Ocaña, a prestigious State attorney, took on the role of chief secretary to Queen Letizia. A little over a year later, in June 2025, she announced her resignation, citing personal reasons. However, according to Peñafiel, that argument is just a smokescreen.

The journalist stated that the real cause of the resignation was an extremely tense relationship between Ocaña and the queen: "Letizia and Ocaña can't stand each other," he wrote in OK Diario elnacional.cat. Apparently, what began as a promising collaboration ended up breaking down due to clashes in style and management, especially in the organization of official matters and protocols.

reactions after the clash

Jaime Peñafiel, with more than six decades of experience in celebrity journalism, didn't hesitate to call the euphemism "family reasons" a cover-up: "A young and competent attorney couldn't serve a lady whom neither the staff nor her husband can stand."

Meanwhile, some "less monarchist" media outlets provide details that confirm these professional clashes: Ocaña reportedly clashed with the queen's protocol decisions, to the point of considering her management style "improvised" and self-centered.

It is also noted that the breaking point came over the issue of bodyguards, who are essential in the queen's routine. According to these sources, Ocaña was reportedly shocked by discoveries about alleged secret getaways by Letizia, with which she couldn't be institutionally in sync.

this is how it all started

This isn't the first time Peñafiel has criticized Queen Letizia. His history of accusations and controversies has escalated since he published the book Letizia y yo in 2023, where he revisited alleged confidences from Jaime del Burgo, the queen's former brother-in-law, about a romance prior to the royal marriage. This book sparked a true media storm, and although Peñafiel announced he possessed sensitive material—photos, audios—he chose not to publish it.

In addition, his dismissal from El Mundo in January 2024, after accusations of spreading "hoaxes" about the queen, increased the tension. That event reinforced the idea of a journalist determined to regain the spotlight at any cost.

social media burn

On social media, the news has sparked divided reactions: while some support Peñafiel for opening Zarzuela's black box, others criticize his style—labeled as sensationalist—and highlight the official version, which insists time and again that these are "personal variations."

Nevertheless, no official statements from Zarzuela have been published to confirm or deny what Peñafiel said. Nor has any spokesperson for Ocaña come forward to give her version. So far, silence is the only institutional response.