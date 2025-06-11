Juliana Canet sexualizes Gerard Piqué: Joel Díaz laughs at her joke

The communicator Juliana Canet, known for her gossip reports and her entertainment shows, has had an informal conversation with fellow journalist Joel Díaz. The host of "Que no surti d'aquí" on Catalunya Ràdio gave an interview that has gone viral and sparked much discussion on social media.

This time, the conversation was for APM. The TV3 comedy show featured Juliana Canet, who in a quick interview discussed several recent topics, such as the blunder involving Marc André Ter Stegen and his wife. In this case, the show's producers claimed that the breakup between Barça's current goalkeeper and his wife was due to her infidelity. The German denied it.

Juliana Canet and some Barça players

Joel Díaz brought up the name of Gerard Piqué. According to "Homo APM," Juliana Canet and the rest of the collaborators on the Catalunya Radio show have been much harsher with the former Barça center-back than with the goalkeeper. However, Shakira's ex never wrote any comment nor ever criticized the show.

Gerard Piqué "ignored" Juliana Canet's comments. "He even liked them", said Joel Díaz. It could be due to the Catalan's fun and bold personality. Bold, friendly, and very handsome, according to Canet, who didn't hesitate to admit that the former footballer is physically attractive to her. Let's watch the video.

Juliana Canet, who is she?

It's hard for anyone today not to know who Juliana Canet is. This is because of her presence in mainstream media, but also because of her presence on social media.

Since 2016, Juliana Canet has been making a name for herself as a content creator on social media, choosing Catalan as her main language. She quickly connected with young audiences, first on YouTube, and then on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where her approachable, spontaneous, and unfiltered style has built a community. This digital presence led her to be recognized as one of the most influential young voices in the Catalan sphere.

The leap to traditional media came soon after. On the radio, Canet participated in the show Adolescents iCat on the iCat station and on Catalunya Ràdio, and was one of the main voices of Adolescents XL, later known simply as XL, on Catalunya Ràdio, where she currently continues as co-host of the show "Que no surti d'aquí" alongside Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner. In addition, she has collaborated on other radio shows such as El suplement d’estiu and Les muses, expanding her experience and versatility as a communicator.

On television, Juliana Canet has made a place for herself first as a collaborator on the magazine show "Tot es mou" on TV3, and later as host of shows aimed at young audiences, such as "Món Maker" on the Super3 channel and educational and entertainment shows like "Tot són problemes" and, recently, "Club Tàndem" on TV3.

Beyond the screen, Canet has launched high-impact projects in the digital sphere, such as Canal Malaia, a platform that seeks to bring together and give visibility to Catalan content creators. She also leads the literary collection "Brunzits," within the publishing group 62 and Columna Edicions, a project focused on young authors seeking new forms of literary expression.