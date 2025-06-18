The royal family's move that leaves Iñaki Urdangarin without a car

In recent days, a news story has emerged that has raised many questions about the limits of institutional support for Iñaki Urdangarin. The former Duke of Palma, known for his historical connection to the royal family and the controversies of the Nóos case, has lost the car he regularly used in Vitoria. What is behind this decision by Zarzuela? Here, we break down the story and its implications.

what happened: the removal of the Volvo XC60

Until just a few weeks ago, Iñaki Urdangarin was driving around Vitoria in a Volvo XC60, a high-end SUV valued at around €70,000 (about $76,000), which was registered at the Palacio de la Zarzuela and registered in March 2024, right after his divorce from Infanta Cristina was finalized.

The revelation of this vehicle has been interpreted by the press as a sign of privileged treatment by the royal household, especially when linked to his new partner, Ainhoa Armentia. However, according to sources close to Zarzuela, the institution has decided to review its relationship with Urdangarin and has also proceeded to remove the car.

For this reason, Urdangarin has had to replace the elegant Volvo with a Nissan that is much more modest. In the opinion of those around him, this is a symbolic act to emphasize that he no longer enjoys institutional support.

the royal household's circle weighs in

The royal household, through unofficial statements, keeps that the measure aims to distance itself from Urdangarin, stressing that he is no longer part of the institution's core and that his privileges are no longer compatible with royal protocols.

Meanwhile, sources close to Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia limit themselves to describing the change as a "simple logistical transition." After the removal of the vehicle, they have been seen using a discreet car, without announcements or public statements about it.

On social media, the news has caused a stir. A report from MSN España on X summarized it as follows: "Zarzuela confiscates the car from Iñaki Urdangarin with which he used to drive Ainhoa Armentia around Vitoria."

Some rumors suggested that Infanta Cristina was still paying the installments for the Volvo, which further fueled the idea that Urdangarin kept a comfortable lifestyle financed by his ex-wife and, by extension, by the royal circle. Zarzuela is said to have decided to intervene to stop that narrative.

what now?

Iñaki Urdangarin has accepted the change quietly—a reflection of the low-profile style he has adopted since serving his sentence. He has focused his efforts on coaching, his children, and his relationship with Ainhoa, avoiding controversial statements.

This contrasts with his previous presence: international trips, use of top-level vehicles, and a certain pomp, closely tied to his privileged past within the royal orbit. Today, the steering wheel of a more modest car symbolically confirms his transition to a new stage.