Problems during Juan Carlos I's latest night out

This weekend, during his usual summer getaway to Sanxenxo, the emeritus king Juan Carlos I was at the center of a scene that blends physiology, pride, and concern. What began as a routine night out with his closest circle turned into an episode that has once again put the spotlight on his health and the family dynamic after his ban from the Zarzuela party. What really happened?

a medical mishap

Juan Carlos I was enjoying Sanxenxo's nightlife last Saturday, after a Friday at Zarzuela and a private lunch. According to reports from local media, the emeritus dined with friends until the early hours, when he suffered severe pain in his legs that prevented him from walking normally.

Despite medical recommendations, the king refused to use the wheelchair that is usually offered to him, insisting on continuing on foot even though he also didn't want to use a cane. This decision led to a concerning state that forced him to slow his movement, accompanied by the team assisting him.

| Casa Real

he would spend time in Galicia

Since mid-May, Juan Carlos I has kept a low-profile schedule in Galicia: six days in Sanxenxo, sailing, meetings with his sister Margarita, and a failed attempt at legal reconciliation with Miguel Ángel Revilla.

Now journalists are waiting to see if the emeritus will attend his daughter Infanta Cristina's birthday, as she turns 60 years old. His son and king, King Felipe VI, following instructions from Queen Letizia (who is actually in charge), would have forbidden his participation.

worsening condition

Those closest to Juan Carlos I have indicated that the muscle pain and deterioration of his limbs are a consequence of his advanced age and prolonged activity during dinner. However, this insistence on rejecting the wheelchair reflects the usual stubbornness of the emeritus, who is used to keeping his independence, even if it proves counterproductive.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, Canva

Meanwhile, the Royal Household hasn't made direct comments about this specific incident. However, medical sources consulted by various media outlets emphasize that for people his age, the use of technical aids isn't a sign of weakness, but of prevention. Although the official silence persists, the episode is generating reactions on social media, where some users express concern: more than one has described it as "a mix of pride and self-demand" that borders on recklessness.

mobility issues

Witnesses report that this isn't the first time Juan Carlos I pushes his physical condition by refusing to take breaks or use assistive devices. This time, he was seen gesturing with difficulty, leaning on family and friends, and showing clear signs of fatigue.

Photos and videos from TikTok and other platforms are circulating on social media showing him leaving the venue: unsteady, walking stiffly, not using the wheelchair. These images have been used to argue for the need for greater attention to his well-being, especially in public settings.