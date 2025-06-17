Ricard Ustrell is now history on TV3's Saturdays: they confirm the name of his replacement

A sense of change is looming over the Catalan public broadcaster; Saturday nights on TV3 are about to undergo a significant transformation. One era is ending and another is beginning, full of expectations for followers of the successful show Col·lapse.

Ricard Ustrell, one of TV3's faces

Ricard Ustrell has been the beacon of Catalan Saturday nights, skillfully combining his show on TV3 with mornings on Catalunya Ràdio. However, that accumulated pressure—all those days on the microphone and Fridays recording for television—has forced a decision that many already sensed: more quality of life and new challenges at the helm of El Matí.

An open secret

The news became public on June 1, 2025, when Ustrell announced on Col·lapse, alongside Àngel Llàcer, that he would step aside. He acknowledged that the pace was unsustainable and that his commitment to radio required his full dedication.

| TV3, RAC1, jemastock

That same day, the broadcaster confirmed that the last broadcast with Ustrell would be on July 19, after nearly three seasons on air at es.ara.cat. But TV3 and the production company La Manchester haven't wasted any time: there's already a clear favorite to replace him.

A familiar face but away from TV3 for many years

According to EN Blau, TV3 and La Manchester have exclusively agreed to sign Jordi González, a well-established figure in Catalan television. González, who was the face of iconic formats such as Les 1000 i una, has turned down offers from RTVE to commit to this renewed project.

During an interview on TardeAR (Telecinco), González hinted at his excitement: he was looking for something "really cool" and spoke about the "good lighting" on the Col·lapse set, which was interpreted as a clear nod to his future return.

Meanwhile, Ustrell described his move as an act of professional loyalty: "If a public company gives you an assignment... I take it with the intention of giving it my all." Now, the priority is radio. "I only want to dedicate myself completely to that." In addition, in his recent statements he mentioned his family, especially his two young children, as a decisive reason for leaving the television workload behind.

| TV3

From FAQS to Col·lapse

This isn't the first time Ustrell has stepped aside: in 2017, he left FAQS, a show that continued with another host after his departure at elnacional.cat. In this new phase, TV3 is considering several options: continue with the show and change the host—now González—or completely redesign the time slot.

Meanwhile, Àngel Llàcer was the first temporary substitute on May 31, when Ustrell traveled on an institutional mission with Salvador Illa to Japan and South Korea. That "hot seat" already gave clues about the transition plans.

Why Jordi González?

González's profile fits because of his experience, good chemistry with Ustrell, and his background with formats that have a strong television impact. He has turned down offers from other media to return to TV3 with a show that he considers "a perfect fit."

| ACN

TV3 is preparing for a new era on weekend nights. With Ricard Ustrell focused on his strengths in radio and family, and Jordi González about to sign, the handover promises to keep the quality tone in Col·lapse, without breaking with its essence.