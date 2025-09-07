The royal family no longer hides it: rumors about Infanta Elena are confirmed

The royal family is once again at the center of attention, but this time because of Infanta Elena and news that has filled her close relatives with happiness. The rumors that had been circulating for weeks about Infanta Elena have finally been confirmed: she will share a new adventure with her father. Both will strengthen their bond through a passion they have shared for years: sailing.

A great lover of the sea and regattas, the emeritus king has managed to pass on this hobby to his children, especially to Infanta Elena, who has proven to be an enthusiastic sailor. Now, both are preparing to set sail for one of the most prestigious events in the nautical world. The 6 Metre World Championship, which will be held from September 17 to 26 in New York.

According to Vanitatis, Don Juan Carlos will travel to the United States with the goal of actively participating in this international competition, representing his team. By his side will be Infanta Elena, who will also take part in the event, although competing with another boat. The chosen venue for this event is the exclusive Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, located on Centre Island, in the town of Oyster Bay.

The royal family has decided not to hide the latest information about Infanta Elena

Before their arrival in American territory, father and daughter plan to reunite in Sanxenxo. The Galician town that has already hosted the emeritus king on other occasions during his visits to participate in regattas. It will be the starting point of a journey that will lead them to live a unique experience.

The championship will officially begin on September 17 with registration and technical inspections, and will culminate on the 26th with the awards ceremony and a desired closing banquet.

Infanta Elena has shown that she is a great enthusiast of the sport that the royal family enjoys so much

This competition, which has its origins in 1907, has historically been a meeting point for great figures in international sailing.

Infanta Elena's presence at this event not only confirms her strong bond with her father, but also with the sea. Her decision to accompany him to New York, with both embarking on this journey, is further proof of the complicity and affection that unite them. Without a doubt, this is a journey that will remain etched in their memory and marks a special chapter in their family history.