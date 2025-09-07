Astonishment in the Netherlands: unexpected information about Princess Alexia is revealed

The Royal Family of the Netherlands is once again at the center of the media storm. After months of relative calm, Princess Alexia, second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, has made headlines throughout the country. This time, not for her already well-known controversial outings or irreverent attitudes, but because of a growing concern related to her physical appearance.

The young royal has reappeared publicly during the Dutch Grand Prix of Formula 1. Held at the iconic Zandvoort circuit, her image has left no one indifferent.

| Europa Press

Although much of the attention during the event was on Queen Máxima, who surprised the public by speaking perfect Spanish in front of the cameras, the true protagonist ended up being Alexia. Dressed in a casual outfit and sporting a deep tan from her recent vacation in Greece, the princess showed a visibly slimmer figure. This immediately set off alarms both on social media and in the Dutch media.

Alexia of the Netherlands has been publicly criticized on social media

Social media quickly filled with comments, some expressing concern and others admiration. On the TikTok account of the royal-focused program Blauw Bloed, a user wrote: "I'm afraid for Alexia. Is she going to be okay?"

Meanwhile, another commented: "She looks amazing. She just works out more, look at those legs, leave her alone." Alexia's image has divided public opinion, as has rarely been seen in the recent history of the House of Orange.

| Instagram, @alexiavanoranje

Television presenter Hélène Hendriks was one of the first public figures to express her concern. "To be honest, I looked at her closely and it shocked me a bit," she commented live, hinting that the princess's physical change could be related to something deeper.

Alexia of the Netherlands has gone through tough times in her life

It is worth remembering that Alexia has gone through difficult times in recent years. It is known that she reported being a victim of harassment through social media, which led her to receive psychological treatment.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Some voices suggest that this kind of media and personal pressure could have triggered an eating disorder. Although the Royal House has not issued any official statement on the matter.

For now, institutional silence only fuels further speculation. Meanwhile, the Dutch people continue to closely follow each of Alexia's public appearances out of concern and debate about the limits of media harassment.