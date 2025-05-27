Ricard Ustrell causes a commotion in a restaurant in Japan: Expelled

Ricard Ustrell's trip to Japan, as part of the special coverage by El matí de Catalunya Ràdio, has resulted in an unexpected anecdote that has captured the attention of his followers. The journalist, known for his approachable and spontaneous style, experienced an awkward moment when he was expelled from a Japanese restaurant while attempting to broadcast his program live.

What happened in Japan?

During his stay in Japan, Ustrell and his team decided to set up in a local restaurant to broadcast the morning show. However, the choice of venue was not the most appropriate. When he began the broadcast with his usual energetic greeting, "Senyores i senyors, bon dia!", the staff of the establishment, visibly annoyed by the interruption, asked them to leave the premises.

Ustrell himself recounted the incident in a humorous tone during the broadcast, highlighting the technical and logistical difficulties they faced after being evicted. Despite the setback, the team managed to continue with the programming, showing their adaptability and professionalism.

| ACN

Statements from those closest to him

The incident has not gone unnoticed on social media, where followers of the program have expressed their support and admiration for the team's ability to overcome adversity. Many have highlighted Ustrell's authenticity and approachability, qualities that have made him a prominent figure in Catalan journalism.

Meanwhile, Ustrell has shared images of his stay in Japan on his social media, showing his enthusiasm for the country's culture and cuisine. In one of his posts, he joked about the incident, thanking his team and the audience for their understanding and support.

This episode, although unfortunate, has strengthened the connection between Ustrell and his audience, who value his authenticity and commitment to approachable and human journalism. This is further proof that, even in the most unexpected moments, professionalism and good humor can turn a setback into a heartwarming anecdote.

| ACN

Ricard Ustrell, a journalist who generates controversy

Ricard Ustrell was born in Sabadell in 1990. He is one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Catalan journalism, known for his direct style, his ability to connect with the audience, and his versatility in both radio and television.

Ustrell began his media career at an early age, collaborating at just 13 years old with local stations such as Ràdio Sabadell and Matadepera Ràdio. Later, he earned a degree in Journalism from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and studied Philosophy.

Career in radio

His connection with Catalunya Ràdio was consolidated starting in 2009, participating in programs such as "Tot és molt confús" and "Els optimistes." Between 2015 and 2018, he directed and hosted "El suplement," achieving outstanding audience figures and making it one of the most listened-to programs on the station. In 2023, he took on the direction and hosting of "El matí de Catalunya Ràdio," the network's flagship morning show.

Transition to television

On television, Ustrell has led various formats on TV3. In 2017, he launched "Preguntes freqüents," a political debate program that he hosted until 2018. Later, he presented "Quatre gats," an interview show featuring international personalities such as Pepe Mujica, Dilma Rousseff, and Noam Chomsky. Between 2019 and 2022, he led "Planta baixa," a daily current affairs magazine. Since 2022, he has hosted "Col·lapse," an entertainment program broadcast during prime time.