Eva Longoria's viral interview speaking Catalan

The red carpet at the 2025 Platino Awards was filled with stars, but none left as endearing a mark as Eva Longoria. The American actress not only excelled with her elegance, but also won over social media with an unexpected declaration of love... in Catalan. Longoria didn't just smile for the cameras: she spoke, joked, and moved everyone with a linguistic ease that surprised all.

This happened during an interview with RTVE Catalunya at the press conference before the gala. To the surprise of the media and the public, Longoria didn't hesitate to express herself confidently in Catalan, showing that it wasn't a memorized gesture, but a language she knows, appreciates, and feels comfortable with.

A special relationship with Catalunya

Longoria's story with this land isn't new. In 2022, she lived for six months in Peralada for filming reasons, and since then she has held a special affection for the local culture and gastronomy. "I love Catalunya," she stated enthusiastically. In every sentence, there was a mix of respect, admiration, and affection that can't be forced.

| Softcatalà, XCatalunya

The best part is that she didn't stop at the surface: she mentioned typical dishes, daily customs, and even her morning coffee routine at the café in her old neighborhood. However, if there was something that melted social media with tenderness, it was her culinary confession: "I can't live without fuet," she said without hesitation.

She even carries it in her suitcase when she returns to the United States, even if she has to hide it at customs. "When they ask me if I'm bringing anything from Spain, I say no," she added with laughter. This statement, so genuine and sincere, has turned Eva into an unexpected symbol of Catalan gastronomic soft power.

| Softcatalà, Tima Miroshnichenko

A bond that goes beyond filming

The actress hasn't just been captivated by the flavors and landscapes of Empordà, but has made Catalunya one of the first stops of her new project with CNN. In this travel and gastronomy program, Longoria will travel across Spain tasting local products, and her adventure began at Castell de Peralada. It's a place she knows and, as she confesses, brings back unforgettable memories.

For Longoria, it's not just an attractive destination: it's a place with which she has woven a personal bond. Her ability to remember expressions in Catalan, her defense of fuet, and her enthusiasm when talking about her days here show an authentic connection, far from a tourist pose.

The confidence that has conquered the internet

The interview has gone viral in a matter of hours. Tens of thousands of users have shared the video on social media, highlighting her humility, charm, and her respect for the Catalan language. In an era when many foreign personalities limit themselves to smiling or repeating memorized phrases, Eva Longoria has broken all the molds.

Although all this would already be reason enough to be the talk of the town, the most striking thing was revealed at the end: the newspaper that covered this beautiful moment was none other than Mundo Deportivo, a media outlet better known for its sports covers than for cultural interviews.