The magician Pere Rafart says what many freelancers think: 'They treat us...'

Being an entrepreneur in Spain is not always a source of excitement, even if one literally makes magic for a living. The Catalan magician Pere Rafart, known for his talent on stage and for having performed for figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, has confessed this week his total disillusionment with the current self-employment system.

In the midst of tax return season, Rafart spoke out on the Versió RAC1 program, sharing his personal experience as a self-employed worker. His message has especially resonated with thousands of professionals who, like him, survive in an environment marked by bureaucracy, late payments, and institutional treatment that many consider unfair.

"Working for yourself is not worth it"

Rafart began his post on the social network X with that phrase. "Maybe I've realized it late, but now it's clear to me: it's not worth it," he said bluntly. The illusionist states that some city councils pay him up to six months late and that he has had to chase companies to get them to pay him the income tax from the previous year.

"It's devastating," he concluded. According to his explanation, even when he manages to have stable income, the administrative hurdles do not stop. From tax inspections to unexpected tax increases, the self-employed path, he claims, is full of obstacles that wear anyone down.

The illusion trap: growth is punishment

Pere Rafart admits he is completely in favor of paying taxes if that guarantees a welfare state, but he emphasizes that the system seems to punish those who want to grow. "They raise the income tax, complicate the procedures, and if you don't have an accountant, they bombard you with inspections," he explains.

For this reason, his conclusion is clear: from now on he wants to "work less and live better." This is a difficult decision for someone who has achieved international visibility, but who feels it is not worth continuing to make an effort in a work environment that exhausts him.

The feeling of being treated like a suspect

Rafart's testimony is not an isolated case. Daniel Garcia, president of the Confederation of Self-Employed Workers of Catalunya, also participated in the program and supported each of his words. "The self-employed are one-man bands. They do everything: find clients, work, get paid, manage... and still, the administration treats them as potential criminals."

Garcia described how many self-employed workers live in constant fear of receiving letters from Social Security. "Before you even open it, you already think you've done something wrong. In many cases, you have to prove that you haven't committed any infraction. The emotional burden this generates is brutal."

A decision that marks a turning point

Pere Rafart's case highlights a paradox: while public discourse applauds entrepreneurship, the day-to-day life of the self-employed is plagued by insecurity. From lack of payments to tax persecution, including the need to outsource all administrative management, every step is an added burden.

In his own words: "I work to live, I don't live to work." His decision has already been made. Although he still loves magic and interacting with the public, he has chosen to reduce his professional commitments to prioritize his well-being.

The most unexpected twist in his career

Here comes the most shocking part of this whole story: Pere Rafart, one of the most internationally renowned magicians from Catalunya, has announced that he will leave part of his professional activity behind to live more calmly. He is not retiring completely, but he will change his pace entirely. "After performing in front of DiCaprio, the hardest trick has been surviving as a self-employed worker in this country," he concluded with irony.

An illusionist who has made it clear that, sometimes, reality surpasses any magic trick.