Richard Gere (75) and Alejandra Silva leave their Madrid mansion: the reason

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have decided to leave their residence in Madrid behind, at least for a few weeks, to temporarily settle somewhere else. The couple have chosen a change of scenery that has taken them far from the Spanish capital. The reason for this temporary move is linked to a very specific circumstance that has marked the summer in Spain.

Amid the intense heat wave that has affected much of the country, Richard and Alejandra have wanted to put some distance in between. To do so, they have traveled to the United States with their two children, where they have found a more pleasant climate and a family environment. Their destination has been Connecticut, a place they know well and that for years was their main home.

In this region of the northeastern United States, the Gere-Silva family have enjoyed peaceful days and outdoor activities. Connecticut not only offers them milder temperatures, but also the chance to reconnect with old friends and relive routines they kept before moving to Spain. The family lived there until the fall of 2024, when they decided to settle for a while in Madrid.

The Gere family trade Madrid for their refuge in Connecticut

The trip hasn't just been an escape to avoid the heat, but also a way to rekindle their connection with their former life. During their stay, they have spent entire days on the Stamford coast, about 34 mi. (55 kilometers) from Manhattan, enjoying the sea and friends. The little ones in the family have had fun with water activities and long swims in the sea.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Silva hasn't abandoned her healthy habits. She has kept practicing yoga and meditation, even attending a class with renowned instructor Natalie Uhling, creator of NUFit. She was joined in this session by her friend Paola Delauney, a marketing specialist at Porsche Ibérica.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva, loyal to their corner in the United States

The family's connection with Connecticut is deep, since they lived there in an impressive mansion located in the town of New Canaan. This property, purchased by Gere in 2022 from musicians Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, had 26,910 sq. ft. (2,500 metros cuadrados), six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and a large plot with a separate cabin. However, in November 2024, the actor decided to sell it for 11 million euros to move to La Moraleja, in Madrid.

Their current home in Madrid, an elegant house with a garden and pool in one of the city's most exclusive residential areas, La Moraleja, has been their refuge in recent months. However, the high summer temperatures and the desire to spend the holidays in a cooler environment have been compelling reasons to temporarily return to the United States. Thus, Richard and Alejandra have shown that, although Madrid has welcomed them with open arms, Connecticut remains a special place in their lives.