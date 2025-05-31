The reason why Prince William has been left without an inheritance

Prince William, heir to the British throne, has been surprisingly excluded from the will of his political uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who passed away in July 2024. The inheritance, valued at more than 1.5 million pounds sterling (approximately 1.8 million euros), has been bequeathed in its entirety to his wife, Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana's older sister, and to various charitable institutions.

Among the donations, contributions to Eton College, alma mater of Princes William and Harry, as well as to a local hospice and to St. Mary's Church, where the deceased's funeral was held, stand out.

The exclusion of William and his brother Harry from the will has caused surprise and speculation in the United Kingdom, given the close family bond they shared with Lord Fellowes, who was private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II during the 1990s.

Although no official explanations have been offered regarding this decision, some analysts suggest that it could be due to the intention to keep the legacy within the closest family circle or to personal decisions of the deceased.

| Instagram, XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

A funeral marked by tension between brothers

The publication of the will coincides with the memory of Lord Fellowes's funeral in August 2024, the last occasion on which Princes William and Harry were seen together in public. The ceremony, held at St. Mary's Church, was marked by the evident tension between the brothers, who sat apart and avoided any interaction.

Royal expert and former BBC correspondent Michael Cole described the atmosphere as "cold" and noted that "if Harry thought his sudden appearance in England would bring him closer to his brother, he was greatly disappointed."

This estrangement between King Charles III's sons has been aggravated in recent years by various controversies, including public statements by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle about the royal family, as well as their decision to settle in the United States. The exclusion of both brothers from their uncle's will could be interpreted as a reflection of these persistent family tensions.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

Public debate within the British monarchy

Lord Fellowes's decision to exclude Princes William and Harry from his inheritance has caused a public debate about the internal relationships of the British royal family. While some consider it a personal choice of the deceased, others interpret the measure as an indication of the existing fractures within the monarchy.

In a context where the image of the royal family is under constant scrutiny, this episode adds a new layer of complexity to the public narrative of the Windsors. The exclusion of the princes from a significant inheritance, together with the tensions evidenced at family events, raises questions about the cohesion and future of the monarchical institution in the United Kingdom.

A decision that could change history

The exclusion of William and Harry from their uncle's will could represent a turning point in their respective paths within the royal family. For William, who continues to assume responsibilities as heir to the throne, this episode could reinforce his determination to maintain a public image focused on duty and institutional stability.

For Harry, the decision could consolidate his estrangement from the royal family and his focus on personal projects and charitable causes from his residence in the United States.