The fortune that Antonio David Flores wants to obtain from Rocío Carrasco and Mediaset

The media battle between Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco, which has kept audiences on edge for years, has reached a new and surprising chapter. The former civil guard and former television collaborator has decided to take major legal action, filing a multimillion-euro lawsuit that has shaken the foundations of the Telecinco universe.

Let's recall the issue

Antonio David Flores has filed a large-scale lawsuit worth 5,789,000 euros against his ex-wife Rocío Carrasco, Mediaset España, the production company La Fábrica de la Tele (now operating as La Osa Producciones), and several well-known television personalities.

The legal action is based on the alleged violation of his right to honor and self-image, following the broadcast of the documentary "Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva," in which Carrasco recounted episodes from her personal life, including accusations of psychological abuse by Flores.

| Telecinco

Astronomical figures

Breaking down the figures, Flores is claiming 1,628,000 euros from Rocío Carrasco for the alleged reputational damage suffered. He is demanding 1,976,000 euros from Mediaset España, arguing that the network allowed the broadcast of content that negatively affected his public image. La Fábrica de la Tele faces a lawsuit for 1,560,000 euros for its role in producing the documentary.

Additionally, the lawsuit extends to several collaborators and presenters who participated in the docuseries or commented on the case in other programs. Among them are Carlota Corredera (281,000 euros), Jorge Javier Vázquez (207,000 euros), Kiko Hernández (170,000 euros), Laura Fa (153,700 euros), and Alonso Caparrós (92,325 euros).

Silence from the defendants

So far, neither Rocío Carrasco nor the other defendants have made any public statements regarding the lawsuit. However, sources close to Antonio David Flores have indicated that he is determined to go to the very end to "restore his honor."

| Telecinco

Meanwhile, Rocío Flores, daughter of Antonio David and Rocío Carrasco, has shared images on her social media enjoying family moments, accompanied by messages highlighting the importance of family in her life. Although she has not made any direct reference to the lawsuit, some have interpreted her posts as a show of support for her father in this new legal conflict.