Queen Sofía's inner circle admits the rumor about Princess Irene: 'The doctors...'

The closest circle of the emerita confirms the delicate family moment that directly affects her plans. The summer vacation has started in an unusual way for Queen Sofía. Far from being the first to arrive in Mallorca as every year, the emerita has delayed her trip for a personal reason.

In a summer marked by changes in family dynamics, Queen Sofía's presence at the Marivent reception hasn't gone unnoticed. Her appearance, although brief, has been interpreted as a gesture of commitment.

Her arrival in Mallorca was delayed more than usual

In previous years, the mother of King Felipe was responsible for inaugurating summer at Marivent. Her early presence served as a meeting point for children, granddaughters, and other relatives. But this year, that tradition has changed.

Unlike other occasions, the kings and their daughters arrived on the island first and started their public agenda without her. The emerita's initial absence caught the attention of media and Royal Household observers, raising questions about the reason for her delay.

It wasn't until last Monday when her presence at the official reception was confirmed. Queen Sofía didn't want to miss the event at Marivent, although this time her presence was briefer than usual. Her attendance, limited to a few hours, marked a change compared to other summers when she spent long stays on the island.

Irene's health condition shapes Queen Sofía's vacation, according to close sources

Queen Sofía has delayed her arrival at Marivent this year due to her sister Irene's delicate health condition. Although she usually arrives in Mallorca earlier, this time she preferred to stay in Madrid to accompany her sister.

During the previous days, rumors arose about the real reason for Queen Sofía's delay. Finally, close sources have confirmed that the reason is her sister's health, Princess Irene of Greece.

"Doctors have advised her against traveling," her circle explains. Although her condition isn't alarming, it is described as delicate. Irene of Greece, 83 years old, has better and worse days, and the emerita has wanted to prioritize her company and personal care during this time.

The reception at Marivent: a significant appearance

Despite the situation, Queen Sofía wanted to be at the reception with Balearic authorities. Her appearance was brief but significant, and she shared gestures of complicity with Queen Letizia and her granddaughters, who didn't leave her side.

The emerita chose a summery and sober look, and kept her characteristic smile for the photographers. Although the cameras captured pleasant moments, those present noticed that the queen was more reserved than on other occasions.

TVE confirmed that her stay would only last 48 hours, a notable change compared to other summers. Irene's absence was also evident, as she always traveled with her sister to Marivent.

Queen Sofía's concern for her sister goes back a long time. In recent years, Irene has been a constant presence, accompanying her at family events and living with her at Zarzuela.